Oct. 13 Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays
Oct. 13: Gretchen Allen, Bonnie Hughes, Ann Joyner, Jimmy Mizell, Susan Patterson, Nellie Williams
Oct. 14: Kelly H. Fodor, Linwood Peaden
Oct. 15: Jean M. Allen, Loraine Avery, Christopher L. Burti, Margaret Chesson, Sam McCuen, Jennifer Shirley, Carley LouAnne Edwards
Oct. 16: Rachel Bailey, Jordan Evans, Carson Windham
Oct. 17: Sidney Baker, Effie Corbett, Jean Ellis, Donald Fleming, Bess Patton, Tommy Whitley, Pattie C. Worthington
Oct. 18: Vernestine Dixon, Marilyn Ellis, Gina P. Langston, Carol Thompson, Jan Tyler
Oct. 19: Todd Albritton, Lori Tugwell Moore, Fred Sauls, Benjamin Stone, Chester Cash

Anniversaries
Oct. 13: Brent S. and Evelyn Allen
Oct. 14: Loraine and Bobby Avery, Mr. and Mrs. Mike Elkis, Tyler and Amber Stocks
Oct. 15: Jean and Curtis Matthews, Mr. and Mrs. Ashley Wainwright
Oct. 16: Mr. and Mrs. R.A. Hamilton, Scott and Sheila Carr, Helen and Grey Tugwell
Oct. 19: Lauren and Douglas Jones

Please send new entries and updates to standardnews@ncweeklies.com.