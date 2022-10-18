Oct. 20 Birthdays and Anniversaries Bobby Burns Oct 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIRTHDAYSOct. 20: Kelli Baker, Jordan Hudson, Tiffany Joyner, Greg CorneliusOct. 21: Carl Gaynor, Eddie Jones, Larry Mizell, Jennifer Parker, Brad and Chad Bagley, Dexter SherrodOct. 22: Jerry Cockrell, Chester Ray Norville, Mary A. Steinbauer, Kevin Tugwell, Gregg VanidfordOct. 23: Peggy Cook, Wanda Edwards, Katie Hicks, Melody Strickland, Dotty Bryant, Hellen Wooten, Laura SpikesOct. 24: Sue Hardy, Charlene Hendricks, Tommy Mayo, Herbert Mozingo, Iris Roebuck, Frank Styers, Carol W. Sumrell, Jean Tugwell, Mary S. TysonOct. 25: Dakera EvansOct. 26: Marty Baker, Rhonda Hamstead, Jewel Mozingo, Charles Robinson, Sr., Barbara CrowderANNIVERSARIESOct. 20: Joyce and Carson WindhamOct. 22: Darnell and Alan BagleyOct. 23: Kim and Mike McDonald, Telza and Lee KeelOct. 24: Julia and Lee MatthewsOct. 25: Sarah and Linwood Gay, Connie and Charles Robinson Sr.Oct. 26: Cathleen and Roosevelt Jefferson, Elsie and Chester CashPlease send updates and new entries to standardnews@ncweeklies.com. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesGroup spreading Grifton pride with Arts in the parkHappenings: Events, activities and community happeningsYam jam: Montessori students package sweet potatoes for food bankFarmville commissioners fund holiday eventsGreene County deputy recovering after crashLori Drake: Arts help make Farmville what we want it to beDistrict 9 candidates spar on health care at forumHighlighting Your Health: Prostate screenings, early detection more accessible than everPCC Foundation recognizes scholarship recipients, donorsAyden board terminates interim town manager ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.