Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive off Greenville Boulevard between Azteca and the Golden Corral. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Legislative breakfast
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual legislative breakfast from 7:30-9:30 a.m. on Friday at the Holiday Inn, 203 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event will feature state Rep. John R. Bell IV, House majority leader, along with local state Reps. Brian Farkas and Kandie Smith and state Sen. Don Davis. Visit www.greenvillenc.org/events/annual-legislative-breakfast/ to register. Contact Aileen Peacock at 752-4101 Ext. 2223.
Legacy Days
The Grifton Museum is gearing up for its John Lawson Legacy Days to be held Oct. 29-30. The festival is a free, family-friendly event with history presentations and demonstrations, a cannon firing, exhibitors and more. For information call 524-0190, check them out on Facebook, and visit JohnLawsonLegacyDays.org.
Chamber Singers
ECU’s School of Music will present the ECU Chamber Singers fall concert and album release at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St. Free. Face coverings are required. For more information call 328-6851.
Jazz jam session
Students from East Carolina University’s School of Music are hosting an open jazz jam session at Molly’s Community Cafe, 300 Evans St., on Nov. 5. Doors open at 7 and the band plays from 8-11 p.m. Musicians are welcome to sit in and play with the house band. The free event is led by Campus Jazz at ECU, which will host the event the first Friday of every month.
Diabetes testing
The Pitt County Health Department will provide free pre-diabetes drive through testing for adults 18 years and older on from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m on Nov. 9, at 201 Government Circle. Participants will receive an HgbA1c test, paper screener, and other helpful information, as well as small incentives. Contact Robin Tant at 902-2388 or Ronita Jones at 919-641-6863.
Caregiver’s Day Out
The Pitt County Council on Aging will host Caregiver’s Day Out from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. The event is in recognition of National Family Caregivers Month and to support family caregivers with games, socialization and relaxation techniques. Bring your loved one and activities will be provided for them as well. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201 to register.
Veterans Day
The Town of Ayden will host its Veterans Day celebration at 1 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Veteran’s Park, 404 Third St. In the event of rain, the celebration will take place Doug Mitchell Auditorium, 4354 Lee St.
Veterans Day
The Winterville Ruritan Club will host a Veterans Day celebration at 2 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the Winterville Public Safety Building, 2593 N. Railroad St. Dan Mayo will speak, the South Central High School ROTC will present the colors and the Tim Sutton Trio will provide special music.
Yard sale
The Greene County Senior Center is having a yard sale from 7 a.m. to noon on Nov. 13 at 104 Greenridge Road in Snow Hill. Anyone who wants to participate may sell items for a $10 per table fee and will need to register for the event. Call 747-5436 or email Sharon Harrison at sharon.harrison@greenecountync.gov.