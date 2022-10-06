Oct. 6 Birthdays and Anniversaries Bobby Burns Oct 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BirthdaysOct. 6: Noel Baucom, Betty Jones, Lizzie Joyner, Gina Marengo, D.J. Rasberry Jr., Hannah Smith, Julia Wade, Jennifer M. Walters, Brian SpruillOct. 7: Pam Adams, Edna Hedgepeth, Sheila Jones, Larry May, Beverly Wainwright, Landon Walker, Peggy Newton, Norman Taylor, Hattie GaylordOct. 8: Danielle Dunn, Gloria Elkes, Stephanie Flowers, Dewey Fuquay, Tyler Fuquay, Pat Killey, Alan Letchworth, Jimmy Letchworth, Roger Moore, Lisa Tripp Shirley, Kimberly Little, Linda Mozingo, Jenna Peaden, Hattie GaylordOct. 9: Sheila Anderson, Erin Carraway, Teresa Cash, Alex G. Corbett, Beasley Everette, Darlene Gaynor, Brittany Letchworth, Gray Powell, Doug Strickland, Wiley F. Mitchell, Janette Manning, Donna HickmanOct. 10: Michelle Galusha, Ellen Lanier, Robert Monk IV, Helen ShirleyOct. 11: Jay Allen, Freddie Stancil, Lee NewsomeOct. 12: Robert Ervin Dunn, Eric Howell, Christopher Huber, Brian Lancaster, Lavon Taylor, Grace Newsome GoinsAnniversariesOct. 7: Sue and Junior Davenport, Angela and Jimmmy HardeeOct. 10: Marva and Ed WetheringtonOct. 12: Ashby and Betty BynumPlease send new entries and updates to standardnews@ncweeklies.com. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesAyden board terminates interim town managerLottery funds will build state of the art high school, superintendent saysLots of fun at Ayden Color RunSpray used to stop Sept. 29 fight at South Central High SchoolParents for Public Schools executive director to join national organizationHappenings: Events, activities and community eventsSouth Ayden class of 1967 celebrates 55-year reunionPlane crash, bus wreck keep responders busy; four hurtFBI arrests Greenville man on fentanyl, other drug charges; Ayden police officer placed on leaveChow Down event benefits Farmville chamber on Friday ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.