The Optimist Club of Greenville is accepting applications for its annual youth essay contest, won last year by D.H. Conley High School senior Abbey Dunnigan.
The contest asks participants to compose a 700- to 800-word essay on the 2020-21 topic of “Reaching your Dreams by Choosing Optimism,” which is the topic for the 2020-21 school year.
The contest is is open to youth under the age of 19 as of Oct. 1, 2020, who are educated in Pitt County, and have not graduated from high school or the equivalent and are not enrolled as a degree-seeking student of a post-secondary institution. There is no minimum age.
The local winner will be entered in the N.C. East Optimist District contest. The district contest winner will receive a $2,500 scholarship from Optimist International Foundation.
Applications are due Feb. 1. Additional information available at www.greenvilleoptimists.org or contact Pamela Franks at (252) 814-7794 or email: entries@greenvilleoptimists.