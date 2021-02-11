Young orators can enter a contest for up to $22,500 in scholarship money with a 4-5 minute presentation on the theme “Healing the World with Optimism.”
The Optimist Club of Greenville is accepting applications for its annual Oratorical Contest to be held at 10 a.m. on March 20. The location or online information is to be determined.
The two top speakers at the club level receive medallions for their work. Winners of the 2020 contest were Marisa Suedbeck and Michelle Saucedo-Trinidad.
The club winners will have an opportunity to participate in the NC East Zone 4 Contest and may advance to the NC East District Contest, which will provide a first-place scholarship of $2,500, a second-place scholarship of $1,500, and a third-place scholarship of $1,000.
Each Optimist District sends one of their winners to St. Louis to compete with other district winners in their region for a scholarship valued at $5,000 or more.
The eight regional winners then may compete with the winner from Saint Louis University’s Global Region contest for $15,000, $10,000, or $5,000 World Championship scholarships.
The World Regional/World Championships Contests will be held July 21-23 at Saint Louis University.
Contestants must by younger than 19 as of Oct. 1, be educated in Pitt County and not have graduated from high school or the equivalent. There is no minimum age.
Applications, a copy of birth certificates and typewritten speeches are due by noon on March 12. Visit www.greenvilleoptimists.org or email entries@greenvilleoptimists for applications and more information.