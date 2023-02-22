gov. cooper

Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at a news event in the East Carolina Heart Institute. Cooper is part of a network of Democratic governors in 20 states who are working to strengthen abortion access in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision nixing a woman’s constitutional right to end a pregnancy.

 Cliff Hollis/ECU News Services

A state panel created in November to make recommendations on improving the governance of the UNC System is holding a series of public forums including one in Greenville on March 20.

The Commission on the Governance of Public Universities in North Carolina is hosting the forums to seek public input on how to enhance and refresh the governance structure of the state’s public universities, an announcement from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said.