FARMVILLE — The Farmville Board of Commissioners on Monday awarded a construction contract to Farrior and Sons for renovations at the Paramount Theater.
The decision follows a request from the Farmville Community Arts Council for the addition of ADA-compliant bathrooms. The project also will expand the theater into a neighboring building owned by the DiVisconti Trust.
Members from the arts council have entered into an agreement with the DiVisconti Trust to lease the currently vacant building for 50 years.
With the additional space, the council wants to install a galley with concessions and meeting space. The galley also will provide additional storage for the theater.
The arts council also requested a warming kitchen be added to the facility.
Funding for part of the project will come from a CBDG-Neighborhood Revitalization grant in the amount of $256,000.
This grant will cover the costs of the bathroom renovations, Town Manager David Hodgkins said.
The arts council will be responsible for raising the remaining $139,000 to complete the project. This includes funding for the construction of the kitchen, galley and meeting room.
No local tax dollars are being used to perform the renovations, Hodgkins said.
“The arts council has to come up with the extra money for the project and the 5% contingency. If they don’t, then the town can amend the project back to what is covered under the grant,” Hodgkins said.
Arts council members feel confident they can raise the needed funds for the expansion, he said.