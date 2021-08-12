KINSTON — David Moody of Kinston will lead Arendell Parrott Academy as head of school beginning this month, the school announced.
Moody has most recently served as an assistant superintendent in Jones County. He has seven years of experience as an administrator at both the elementary and high school levels and served as the county director of curriculum and instruction.
He is currently completing his doctorate in education at East Carolina University. He also has a master’s in school administration from ECU.
The Board of Trustees announced Moody’s appointment to academy families and staff on July 9, citing his experience in education and ability to engage and communicate with students, staff, and parents.
Moody and his wife, Ginny, are parents of a Parrott student.
On Aug. 23, Parrott will begin its 57th year of classes. It is one of the largest independent schools in eastern North Carolina, drawing students from 10 counties.