KINSTON — Forty-two Parrott Academy eighth graders enrolled in an introductory Latin course earned honors on the National Latin Exam this spring reported, the school reported.
Dayva Sugg of Snow Hill won a Summa Cum Laude gold medal. Maxima Cum Laude silver medals were won by Landen Lucas of Ayden, Joseph Ferebee of Macclesfield and Garrett Byrd of Snow Hill. Luke Stocks of Snow Hill won a Cum Laude award.
Whitney Grady, who teaches the “Phenomenon of Language” introductory Latin course, says it helps students connect Latin vocabulary and grammar with English and enriches their understanding of classical history.
More than 88,000 students in the United States and around the world take the annual National Latin Exam.