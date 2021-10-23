reedy branch

Reedy Branch Free Will Baptist Church hosted PCC President Lawrence Rouse as the guest speaker for its men’s prayer breakfast at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16. Rouse gave testimony of being carried by the Father throughout his life. The event was open to the public. Pictured above are Alfred Phillips, Winterville Council member Mark Smith, Rouse, and Winterville Council Members Johnny Moye and Tony Moore.

 Contributed Photo

Reedy Branch Free Will Baptist Church hosted PCC President Lawrence Rouse as the guest speaker for its men’s prayer breakfast at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16. Rouse gave testimony of being carried by the Father throughout his life. The event was open to the public. Pictured are Alfred Phillips, Winterville Council member Mark Smith, Rouse, and Winterville Council Members Johnny Moye and Tony Moore.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.