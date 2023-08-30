Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High around 85F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Tonight
Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 67F. ENE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the
following areas, Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret,
Greene, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland
Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin, Northern Craven, Northern Outer
Banks, Ocracoke Island, Pamlico, Pitt, Southern Craven, Tyrrell,
Washington and West Carteret.
* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Cyclone Idalia will bring heavy rain across Eastern
North Carolina. Rainfall amounts between 2 to 6 inches, with
isolated amounts of up to 8 inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&
The Pitt County Council on Aging recently announced is classes and activities for September. All offerings are free and located at the Pitt County Senior Wellness Center, 4551 County Home Road, unless otherwise noted.
Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201. Here’s what is coming up: