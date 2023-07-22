While the pandemic impacted everyone in in myriad of ways, some very traumatic, it also has made many individuals reassess the importance of family. The value of family relationships and the importance of social interaction has no doubt been brought to the forefront of many minds.
July is national Family Reunion Month and with the end of pandemic restrictions people are traveling more freely and social gatherings are increasing. Families are able to visit face-to-face and have the ability to hug and share kisses.
Shutterstock
While family time can be celebrated anytime, July is recognized as National Family Reunion Month. Perhaps July is was chosen because in most states, it may be the last full month of summer vacation before school resumes.
Other celebrations occurring in July also have been incorporated into family gatherings, often called reunions.
