A week after the majority of the county’s public school students returned to weekly, on-campus instruction, more than 7,000 of the district’s 23,000 students remain full-time virtual learners. But schools are expecting a smaller number of virtual students next school year.
Pitt County Schools on Monday unveiled a new virtual learning plan designed to serve a limited number of students in grades four-12 beginning with the fall semester. Unlike this year’s virtual learning option, which is available to any student who requests it, students will be required to meet certain criteria to enroll in online courses in the Pitt County Virtual Academy.
“We want to give parents the opportunity to choose virtual as an option if that’s what they need for their household,” Tim DeCresie, director of digital learning, told school board members at a workshop session on Monday. “With that said, we want to make sure that we’re able to provide a quality education and that they’re taking an active role in that.
“Any students who are online have to be self-motivated, and you have to have home support.”
Pitt County Virtual Academy, which primarily served high school students, was launched seven years ago. But the coronavirus pandemic forced Pitt County and school districts across the country to expand virtual offerings. For the 2020-21 academic year, North Carolina’s public schools are required to make virtual instruction available for families that wanted to keep their children at home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
While the state has not yet provided guidance on online learning requirements for next school year, Pitt County Schools plans to hire two dozen instructors to teach virtual courses through Pitt County Virtual Academy.
“The goal is we don’t want any teacher doing hybrid teaching next year,” DeCresie said. “We don’t want them to be responsible for face-to-face instruction while they’re also doing online. These 24 teachers will take care of all of that online instruction.”
Superintendent Ethan Lenker said that while some districts are making plans to extend virtual instruction to students as young as kindergarten, he believes online instruction is better suited to older learners. DeCresie said that to be considered for the Virtual Academy, students must be successful in prior online learning and maintained a minimum of a C average.
“A lot of that deals with how engaged were you this year in the learning process,” he said. “If you want to take on that responsibility of ‘I’m going to learn at home,’ have you proven to be effective in that environment? That does not mean you have to be a straight-A student, but it does mean you need to be actively engaged in the learning process.”
In addition, Virtual Academy students must have reliable internet, which does not include a cellphone data plan or school-provided hotspot, and must show satisfactory performance on end-of-grade or other standardized tests.
Any Virtual Academy student not meeting the standards would be required to return to on-campus learning.
“That is one big difference for next year compared to this year, the power of the school, being able to call kids back that are not doing what they need to do in an online environment,” DeCresie said. “We ultimately are going to set up a process that they can be successful. We’ve done that for seven years within our high school virtual academy.”
High school students could continue to take a combination of Virtual Academy courses and on-campus classes or community college classes. Younger students would be full-time Virtual Academy students.
The school district plans to accept requests May 3-14 for students who want to receive virtual instruction next year. If the number of applicants exceeds available enrollment, a lottery system will be used, DeCresie said.
Lenker said the new virtual learning plan, which utilizes CARES Act funding to create additional teaching positions, should help Pitt County Schools determine over the next two to three years what the demand will be for a virtual school.
District 4 representative Don Rhodes said he expects the district will continue to receive requests for virtual instruction.
“I don’t think it’s going anywhere anytime soon,” he said. “I think it’s here to stay.”
District 9 representative Benjie Forrest said he likes the idea of giving students more options and added that depending on how many students want to learn virtually, offering this type of instruction could save the district the cost of constructing an additional school.
“We’ve created another paradigm for kids, which is good to me,” he said. “There could be kids and there will be that this is a perfect fit for them.”