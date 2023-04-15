Emerging and award-winning poets will collaborate for two upcoming events that will provide National Poetry Month fans with a collection of new works and featured readers.
Melinda Thomsen, the North Carolina Poetry Society’s 2023 Gilbert-Chappell Distinguished Poet, will lead both events, the first on April 22 at R.A. Fountain General Store in Fountain and the second at Emerge Gallery and Art Center in Greenville
Thomsen, a Greenville-based poet and a high school English instructor, serves the eastern region of the state for the Poetry Society and works with aspiring poets from Wilmington to Elizabeth City.
She likened the upcoming events to open mic readings popular for decades at coffee shops where friends could exchange ideas.
“These events are two of several events the North Carolina Poetry Society holds to introduce the public to the society’s poets and the kinds of poems they’ve become known for,” she said.
In the first reading, Thomsen will gather with four emerging poets that she mentors on behalf of the society, a statewide community of poets and poetry lovers. Called The Future of Poetry, it will begin at 4 p.m. on April 22 at R.A. Fountain, 6754 E. Wilson St., Fountain.
New poets who will join Thomsen include middle school student Ellie Lorenz of Wilmington; Hallsboro high school students Jess Wallace and Justin Wellons; and Marty Pitcairn, an adult poet from New Bern.
On April 23, Thomsen joins eight additional published writers for the North Carolina Poetry Society’s Big Poetry East, a free poetry reading and open mic event from 2 -3 p.m., at Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans Street in Greenville.
The Sunday event will present nine poets as a means of fulfilling the society’s mission — to encourage the reading and writing of poetry and the enjoyment of the public. Emerge, the nonprofit arts organization dedicated to making arts accessible to the community, is co-sponsoring the event with the NC Poetry Society.
Participating writers include East Carolina University professors Gabrielle Brant Freeman, Amber Flora Thomas and Celestine Davis; Tabitha Miller, a Martin Community College administrator; Regina Garcia a professor at Pitt Community College; Malaika King Albrecht, founding editor-in-chief of Redheaded Stepchild Magazine; Christina Ruotolo, editor of Her Magazine; poetry book author Kristie L. Williams.
Thomsen said it has been her pleasure to meet and hear so many poets based in North Carolina. She’s encouraged to witness how poetry readings are expanding beyond classrooms and university halls to area public venues.
She applauds classroom teachers who expose middle school students to poetry that represents a variety of authors and topics. Many North Carolina poets, Thomsen included, write poems that were inspired by North Carolina’s landscape, the selection of art, food, Southern norms and more. Exposing youth to such variety is critical to their development as poets and future poetry fans, she said.
“I don’t think they would go to open mic cafes unless they’d experienced poetry in school,” she said. “Teachers today are probably giving them more modern poetry than some of the traditional canon of poets we first learned about,” Thomsen said.
“Now many of the students I meet in classes see poetry as a way to express themselves and the environments they are growing up in,” Thomsen said.