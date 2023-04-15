Melinda Thomsen

 Bobby Burns/Staff Writer

Emerging and award-winning poets will collaborate for two upcoming events that will provide National Poetry Month fans with a collection of new works and featured readers.

Melinda Thomsen, the North Carolina Poetry Society’s 2023 Gilbert-Chappell Distinguished Poet, will lead both events, the first on April 22 at R.A. Fountain General Store in Fountain and the second at Emerge Gallery and Art Center in Greenville

