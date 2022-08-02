The American Red Cross is giving away a $10 gift card and a chance at a year’s worth of gas fill-ups to donors who help them refill depleted blood supplies.
“Just as most cars need to be refueled constantly, so does the nation’s blood supply,” the agency said in a news release issued this week as it continues to face a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations this summer.
Donors are needed to make an appointment to give in August to help prevent a blood shortage, the release said. It encouraged residents to sign up to make regular donations.
As blood and platelet donations have dropped, gas prices have reached all-time highs. As a thank-you, all who come to give Aug. 1-31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three winners.
Everyone who comes to give blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. (Terms apply. Visit rcblood.org/fuel for details.)
The decline in donations has caused the Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20 percent in recent weeks, the release said. The availability of blood products will continue to decline if donations do not increase, the release said.
“This is a concerning trend that may soon make it tougher to keep blood products stocked on hospital shelves,” Paul Sullivan, Red Cross senior vice president of donor services, said in the release.
“By choosing a time to give now, donors can help pump up the blood supply for those in immediate need of lifesaving care and those who rely on transfusions for treatment.”
Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations.