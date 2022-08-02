Blood Drive

Jayna Uricchio, an ECU student, gives blood during a Red Cross drive at Jarvis Residence Hall in 2019.

 File photo/The Daily Reflector

The American Red Cross is giving away a $10 gift card and a chance at a year’s worth of gas fill-ups to donors who help them refill depleted blood supplies.

“Just as most cars need to be refueled constantly, so does the nation’s blood supply,” the agency said in a news release issued this week as it continues to face a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations this summer.

