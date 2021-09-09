FARMVILLE — Historian Roger Kammerer of Greenville has been named director of the May Museum and Garden.
Kammerer is no stranger to Farmville and has been visiting the town since he attended East Carolina University.
“The people of Farmville have been very kind to me and I’ve made many good friends. To me, it’s like coming home,” Kammerer said.
Kammerer has also been a frequent visitor of May Museum and has lead many programs during the Museum’s and Farmville Public Library’s Coffee and History series, attended tours and participated in many of the museum’s events.
“It’s different. I’m still going through drawers and things like closets. I have been coming here for years, I’ve taken the tours. I have never given one,” Kammerer said.
“You got to now about your artifacts and who gave these and the age of the quilts. I have a basic overview but I need more detail. The place has been closed up for a year and a half (due to the pandemic). It needs a good dusting, but it will be open soon.”
Of the museum’s events, Kammerer favors the annual garden party and loves the museum at Christmas time.
“It’s a lovely, lovely place. They give the best parties. The garden party is fantastic. At Christmas they always have goodies you don’t see anymore,” Kammerer said.
The museum is a representation of Farmville, he added.
“It’s a wonderful hometown. Farmville is a lovely place. I want to see it stay vibrant and its wonderful to see all these people engaged in some wonderful things,” Kammerer said.
“Everything is fun. You do it for fun. It’s a lot of hard work.”
As director of the museum, Kammerer will work part-time with the museum and part-time with the Farmville Public Library.
“We’re trying to develop the library and I’m here to help anyone with North Carolina history or genealogy,” Kammerer said.
On Tuesday and Thursdays, Kammerer will be available to assist families in their genealogy research or with history questions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kammerer will also begin to hold classes on how to conduct genealogy research beginning Sept. 14.
“I believe I have a product they would be interested in. I’m teaching research skills that I know for all the places I’ve done,” Kammerer said.
“The families that write books on their families and save and preserve information, those are the ones that are going to be preserved. The others are just going to be harder and harder to find information on. Harder to remember anything because you don't put those memories down now whose going to remember them 100 years from now. We don’t write anymore. We do text and stuff that disappears.”
Kammerer has already conducted research on many of the Farmville families and has written books on the Tyson-May, Turnage and other Farmville families.
He is also interested in working with the Farmville African American community on researching the local African American grave site and more.