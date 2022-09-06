Kenya Pittman hugs her father James Pittman after surprising him on Friday during a football game at Farmville Central High School. She returned home for his birthday after an eight-month deployment with the U.S. Navy.
The Pittman family cheers the Farmville Central football team on Friday after Kenya Pittman dressed as the team’s mascot to surprise her father, James, on his birthday at Farmville Central High School.
James Pittman, Kendra Pittman and Belinda Wiggins-Pittman watch as the Farmville Central jaguar mascot holds 11-month-old Kayson Davis during a football game at Farmville Central High School on Friday.
FARMVILLE — Farmville Central’s High School’s football season home-opener turned out to be a homecoming for one Jaguars fan and a birthday surprise for another.
U.S. Navy service member Kenya Pittman, a Farmville Central graduate, chose the Sept. 2 game as an occasion to return to her hometown. Dressed as the Jaguars’ mascot, Kenya, 19, made her way into the bleachers just before kickoff, surprising her father, James, for his 56th birthday.
“I thought it was the only way we could get away with it,” Kenya’s mother, Belinda Wiggins-Pittman said. “That’s a birthday present I couldn’t buy.”
Kenya, a member of the Class of 2021, left Farmville on her 18th birthday, June 7, 2021, to report for training, just two days after graduating from high school. She returned from Pensacola, Florida, to her native Farmville in December 2021 but did not see her parents for the next eight months.
In that time, she was deployed from the West Coast for a tour of duty that took her to nearly half a dozen countries, including Japan, South Korea and Australia. When Kenya returned to her Naval station in Washington State last month, her father expected her to fly home for a visit.
“He has been complaining the whole entire time saying, ‘Man, I wish she would come surprise us. I thought she’d be back by now. I know she’s on land. She didn’t even come see us,’” Belinda said.
For James Pittman, the start of a new year of high school athletics makes his daughter’s absence seem more pronounced. While at Farmville Central, Kenya played five sports — basketball, volleyball, softball, track and soccer.
“He’s just a die-hard Jags fan,” she said. “He’s been doing it before I got to high school. He goes to the away games, too, if he can.”
When Kenya was living at home, if she wasn’t playing sports herself, she often accompanied her father to games, especially football.
Belinda toyed with the idea of having Kenya dress as a player until a coach suggested that the mascot disguise would give her a better opportunity to get closer to her dad for the reveal.
“The reason that the game’s so special,” Belinda explained, “(is) that was their thing to do when she was home. They would go to games together. She was his ‘roll dog’ (sidekick).”
For James’ birthday, daughter Kendra Wiggins-Pittman had agreed to bring her son, Kayson Davis, to Farmville so her dad would not have to attend the football game alone. But it was all part of the birthday surprise. Kenya had been at her sister’s home in Greensboro since arriving in North Carolina a few days earlier.
After Friday’s coin toss, Kenya, dressed as the mascot, waved to the crowd and walked into the stands, stopping briefly to greet fans along the way. Reaching the Pittman family, she took 11-month-old Kayson into her arms and then posed for a photo with the family.
Positioning herself behind James, Kenya took off the Jaguar costume head to reveal her identity. But with her father’s eyes on the field, it took a few seconds for him to turn around and take in what had happened. When he did, he let out a cheer like no other.
“They got me. They got me good!” he said through laughter and a few tears.
“I had a feeling that she was just going to pop up,” James said. “I just didn’t know when or what holiday. But I knew that she had something up her sleeve.
“I just had a feeling,” he said. “I didn’t know when or what but I knew she was going to make a grand entrance and she did.”
James wasn’t the only family member who was caught off guard by Kenya’s visit. With help from her mom, Kenya also managed to surprise her sister, Kendra, and her grandmother, Gloria Wiggins.
“It’s a triple whammy,” Belinda said. “I plan way in advance.”