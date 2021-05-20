FARMVILLE — The sound of music filled the garden of the May Museum and Park on Saturday.
The Saturday in the Park event was the park’s first since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“We decided to have this event because the restrictions have lifted and we wanted to get outside,” said Carolyn Erwin, May Museum and Park board director. “This seemed like a good time for us to invite the community to join back together. It’s been such a long time since our membership got together.”
Former board president Bob Newton added, “It’s really not a money-making thing. We wanted to break the ice in Farmville to have a social event. This is a good way to do it.”
Looser pandemic restrictions from the state meant many could gather and go maskless in public for the first time.
“In Farmville, it’s the first public event. It’s nice to see everybody’s face again without the mask,” Newton said. “It’s an outing. It’s a public showing without the mask.”
Before hosting the event, board and staff members worked to enhance the park’s grounds with additional lights and landscaping.
The event served as a smaller version of the Park’s Market on Main event, which began in 2018 and featured a wine and beer garden, music, food trucks and several local vendors.
“Since it’s our first event, we wanted it to be small,” Erwin said, adding the park event has the potential to replace the Market on Main.
Vendors said they were happy to once again be on the museum’s grounds, offering their wares to the people of Farmville.
Since the pandemic began, Duck Rabbit Brewery had been opening at limited capacity, only using its outdoor space. Saturday in the Park was the first vendor event the brewery participated in.
Owner Paul Philippon said he was delighted to offer participants a choice of amber ale or porter.
“It feels great. The weather is perfect — nice way to kick it off,” Philippon said.
“I think everybody was itching to get out and be in the world again and eat food among other people and drink together.”
Farmville residents and sisters Vickie Black and Marcella Macnaughton were among many who were excited to get out of their homes, where they mostly remained for 18 months.
“After being cooped up in the house for a year and a half, I told her I was coming with or without her,” Black joked.
“I like Farmville. That’s why we want to come and support it.”
Macnaughton also was relieved to get out of the house and took the opportunity to visit the museum.
“It’s nice to get out. I’ve always wanted to see the museum and never gotten around to it. I’ve lived here for over 20 years,” Macnaughton said.
First-time visitors to the May Museum and Park also took part in the Saturday event.
Winterville resident Lacey Freeman, Mike Pearson of Chocowinity and Rebecca Randolph of Greenville each brought their families to the grounds to enjoy the atmosphere and music.
“It’s awesome and beautiful. We would definitely come back,” Freeman said.
Pearson added, “It’s great. This is the first time I’ve been here and it is fantastic. It looks like people are happy to be out of their houses.”
Chris Coley and Abby Santos, both of Greenville, also attended and praised the atmosphere and fun they were having. They also were happy to help support the local museum.
“We think its a great organization for local history. We always want to support local,” Santos said.
Farmville resident Connie Winkler said she would like to see the event expand to include more vendors.
“I love the music and food. The beer and wine garden are great also,” Winkler said, adding the event fostered community spirit.
This will be the first of many events planned and held at the May Museum, Ervin said. May Museum and Park will hold its annual Oyster Membership Drive in the fall.
“We are thrilled to have so many people come out. We’re delighted the community is supporting us. It’s wonderful to see people together,” Erwin said.