SNOW HILL — For more than 200 years, the Sauls Family Farm has been a homestead for descendants of Daniel Artis, a freed slave hailing from Norfolk, Virginia.
For 100 of those years, the Sauls Family Farm has been providing for the family, community and beyond.
On Saturday, the family celebrated its roots and Juneteenth — a newly recognized federal holiday — with a bicentennial celebration and family reunion.
Tracing back their roots, the Sauls’ journey begins in Norfolk. In 1712, slave master Capt. John Fulcher died and willed his homestead of 640 acres to his enslaved children, simultaneously freeing them by an act of manumission.
Despite the will, a Virginia council issued a ruling that people granted freedom could not cohabit the area with slaves.
This meant the family would have to leave their Virginia homestead, moving farther south to North Carolina.
Some remained in Virginia, according to JoAnn Artis-Stevens, while others moved to the Carolinas.
Among those who made the move was Daniel Artist. One of his descendants became the owner of the land that houses Sauls Family Farm.
That descendant passed the land to his daughter, Prior Ann Artis. She left it to her son, Issac Sauls Sr., who passed it along to his son, Issac Sauls Jr. Currently, it is owned by Andrew Sauls.
On Saturday, the family celebrated the 200 years of ownership, recalling that family members survived slavery, the Great Depression, both world wars, the civil tights movement and more.
“It’s something to think about. We had to do a lot of sacrificing and hard work to keep it,” Andrew Sauls said. “It was not easy to maintain this land and keep it out of debt. We did some struggling to keep this land back in the day because the odds were against us. But thank God we made it.
“Through the Great Depression, my father wasn’t educated but he had plenty of common sense,” Sauls said. “He was a professional carpenter. After World War II he became a licensed real estate man. He bought more land in Wayne County, then in Greene. He only had a third-grade education.”
Cain Sauls, grandson of Issac Jr., added “My granddaddy struggled with these racial things but he had a business mind. He kept everything under control. That’s why it’s here now.”
In 1886, the farmland became the home of one of Greene County’s Rosenwald Schools. Many of the family’s children attended the school until its closure in 1915.
Plans to renovate it and list it on the National Historic Register are in the works, according to Artis-Stevens.
Years after the school’s closure, the building served as a home for several of Issac Jr.’s descendants including daughter-in-law Mabel Sauls. Now in her 90s, seeing the building “takes me back home,” she said.
“It still feels like home. It’s a blessing to still see the school here,” Mabel said.
Her daughter, Tamara Sauls of Raleigh, added, “We grew up in this house and worked these fields. There were some good memories here. I just love JoAnn’s vision of restoring this place and for all of us to be here today to celebrate the legacy of my grandfather.
“We had our struggles and hardships, but we overcame,” Tamara said. “We were able to maintain this farm. At that time, for black people, that’s an honor. I feel proud saying I’m the granddaughter of Issac Sauls.”
Cain also lived in the home and still resides on the farm’s 400 acres.
“We have a lot of history passed on with my father,” Cain said. “We’re trying to keep everything intact. I’m hoping as it goes down, generation to generation, they can keep everything going.”
Saturday was the first time Daneka Sheppard of Snow Hill came to the family farm. She was delighted to learn of her family’s history and share that information with her children, Damien Edwards Jr., 4, Aiyana Edwards, 9, and Jacolbi Edwards, 10.
“Most people of color don’t know their history because it’s been erased through slavery. This lets me know anything is possible,” Sheppard said. “Back then, especially 200 years ago, most people didn’t have much of nothing. So to know my family had a farm for 200 years, that’s pretty cool.”
Sen. Don Davis, Greene County Commissioner Derek Burress, Greene County Vice-Chairman James Shackelford, and Ben Lanier, president of the Greene County NAACP, were also there to celebrate the family’s legacy.