A dozen Pitt County Schools bus drivers have been recognized as “Hidden Heroes” for their role in guiding students and schools during the pandemic.
The Delta Sigma Theta NC Alumnae Chapter held a ceremony over Zoom where administrators could praise the bus drivers nominated from their schools. Members and school administrators said the drivers were a key part of helping keep children educated and nourished amid the pandemic.
“While we may be rounding a corner with COVID, it was not too long ago that bus drivers shifted their duties and became the front line,” said Uvonda Wills, a sorority member and assistant principal at Greene Central High School. “I remember bus drivers everywhere turning their buses into makeshift mobile cafeterias where they would go out into neighborhoods and deliver food to students, ensuring all students ate no matter what. Some of my bus drivers even delivered work packets to students.”
Wills said bus drivers serve four vital areas in a student’s day. They are the first educators most students see. That allows them to help set a positive tone for kids. Wills said bus drivers also largely know the communities their routes are in.
“They are not just drivers, but in essence conduits for our children achieving purpose, bridges for the community and school that may not otherwise be connected, heroes who get up, get out and passionately set the stage daily for our students, and lastly silent benefactors who daily make a deposit into the lives of our students,” Wills said.
Morgan Worsley, a freshman at D.H. Conley High School, was on the call to share the a poem she wrote for bus drivers entitled “Hidden Heroes.” It begins: “When acknowledgement will never be enough and gratitude is overdue, What we have to say to our bus drivers is we appreciate you!”
The 12 bus drivers nominated were Yvette Greene of Wintergreen Schools; Vickie Averill of Hope Middlle School; Dwan Crandell of Stokes School; Jenness Green of North Pitt High School; Maggie Hill of Belvoir Elementary; Lillie Little of W.H. Robinson Elementary and E.B. Aycock Middle schools; Alice McKinney of Innovative Early College High School; Dr. Jerry Parker of South Central High School; Pastor Elester Thigpen Sr. of Falkland Elementary; Teresa Baker White of Lake Forest Elementary; Garry Willoughby of Northwest Elementary; and Sharmaine Wooten of Wellcome Middle School.
Of those 12, six were given a spotlight by their administrators and presented with awards for their exceptional service: Little, Averill, Greene, Willoughby, Crandell and McKinney.
“This is my first year getting to know Ms. Crandle, or Ms. D as her kids call her,” said Principal Sarah Ambrose of Stokes School. “She is so lovely in person. One of the most consistent, reliable people in any position I have ever met.”
“What is special about Stokes is it is a K-8 school so she has known those kids from kindergarten to eighth grade and she has made really special connections with those kids.”
Averill was praised by Hope assistant principal Daniale Stancill for her 30 years as a bus driver. Stancill said that Averill had initially retired but it was not long before she was calling the county asking to come back to work.
All six of the award winners, aside from McKinney, who was on Spring Break, were on the call. Each was given a spotlight in the video. All were practically speechless aside from some genuine thank yous as the event rode along.
In closing, Gwen Greene, first vice president for the sorority Greenville, reminded the audience that statewide over 13,000 buses transport 790,000 students daily. She also cited from a proclamation from Gov. Roy Cooper that bus drivers contributed to saving 65 million gallons of fuel a year in the state.