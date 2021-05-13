Athletes registered through the Greene County Senior Center brought home 35 medals recent during the Neuse River Senior Games.
The events are part of the N.C. Senior Games and were held April 19-May 7 in New Bern. Athletes from Carven, Duplin, Greene, Jones, Lenoir and Pamlico counties participated.
Alice Barfield received a gold medal for the football throw and bocce, silver in basketball shooting, and bronze in horseshoes.
Senior games are open to participants 50 and older in more than 50 athletic events and in the Silver Arts contests for craft, visual, literary and performing artists.