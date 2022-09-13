Sept. 15 Birthdays and Anniversaries Sep 13, 2022 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIRTHDAYSSept. 15: Rufus Cochran, Collin Hardee, Grace Hester, Lillian Meeks, Johnny Wellons, Toni Dixon, Carl ReidSept. 16: Ruth Allen, Grady Bailey, Katie Bailey, Bobbi Harmon, Butch Heath, Brenda Jones, Josh LanierSept. 17: George Cox III, Donna Foxworth, Edna Goins, Michael Meeks, Pat Morgan, Jamie WillifordSept. 18: Stewart Barnette, Ginger S. Davis, Mike Elks, John Moore, Angie Robinson, David Vess, Pearley Salmons, John Alton Moore, Lorraine Suggs SmithSept. 19: Sarah Allen, Lesa Ellis, Karen Henderson, Alex Oakley, Brooks OakleySept. 20: Nan-Et L. Charles, Roxie SmithSept. 21: Elizabeth Allen, John K. Briley, Jack Lewis, Denise Mewborn, Regina Stancil, Hope Willis, Joe W. Willoughby, Margaret YelvertonANNIVERSARIESSept. 15: Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Burti, Treva and Glenn Fisher, Dora and Rey Najera, Dick and Sylvia PridgenSept. 17: James and Patricia GreechanSept. 18: Jean and Hildon EllisSept. 19: Mr. and Mrs. Ed Creech, Robin and John Griffin, David and Arlene DunnSept. 20: Sylvia and George GaySept. 21: Renee and Ellis Daw, Charles Ray and Gwen Peaden Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sylvia Pridgen Robin Renee George Gay Arlene Dunn John Griffin Charles Ray Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesFarmers tour, learn in ENC: Producers share successes, challenges through Cotton Council exchangeSnow Hill receives $300k grant for Splash PadThe making of a college kickerAyden Museum hosts quilter during festivalBudd, Robinson visit to address faith leadersHappenings: Events, activities and community announcementGreene County deputies search for robbery suspectFestival to celebrate Ayden, collards and communityJob fair set for Monday in Snow HillTeacher vacancies: Pay, benefits, respect cited as reasons fewer people opt for education careers ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.