ShaZam brings customers home

GRIFTON — Krystal of Harper of Grifton is bringing folks a taste of home with her selection of offerings at ShaZam’s Wings & Things Cafe.
Grifton Commissioners and Harper’s family celebrated the opening of the new business on July 6 with a ribbon-cutting.
Opening the cafe was the culmination of Harper’s dream to have her own restaurant.
The dream began when she opened a food truck with the same name.
“That was one of my dreams. I started with the food truck. I wanted that outreach and experience from other people,” Harper said.
“I was able to get that community response and able to travel from place to place,” she said.
It wasn’t long before the food truck established itself as a well-known eatery in Grifton and in Pitt County with its selection of wings and flavored fries.
Since opening the cafe, Harper has expanded her menu to include breakfast items. The cafe offers staples like eggs, bacon, french toast, pancakes, biscuits and gravy and more.
The lunch and dinner menus also have been expanded. ShaZam’s continues to offer 15 flavors of boneless and traditional wings along with a variety of flavored French fries.
A customer favorite is ShaZam’s bourbon wings.
“That’s my specialty,” Harper said, adding its unique flavor is a big hit with customers.
“The spices to it. It’s kind of sweet and kind of tangy,” she said.
ShaZam’s also offers pork chops, fried ribs and daily specials.
Soul food favorites such as collards, yams and chicken and pastry are also on the menu.
Harper said she has tried to create an atmosphere where customers feel at home.
“When you come in, you’re right at home. You’re sitting at your kitchen table,” she said.
Grifton officials said the town was excited to celebrate the new business.
“We’re so glad to be cutting a ribbon today to welcome a business in town,” said Mayor Billy Ray Jackson. “We want everyone in Grifton to certainly do business with these people. We certainly hope she’s able to stay and make a good living.”
Commissioner Angela Gay added, “I’m excited. I can’t hardly wait. I have been praying for new businesses for Grifton. I am excited for them and for the town.”
“Its good to have a new business in town. I hope it can grow and stay,” Commissioner Raymond Oakes said.
Commissioner Claude Kennedy added, “I’m just happy they are here. It gives us another choice (for dining).”
ShaZam’s is located at 498 Queen St. and is open Tuesday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. To place a to-go order, call 524-4005.