It’s June and that means it’s time for graduation ceremonies and weddings and even baby showers. And that means, it’s the perfect time to shop local and “Find It First in Farmville.” It has been a long year for our merchants, restaurants and cafes, large and small businesses, nonprofits and entrepreneurs due to COVID-19. Thank you to all of you who continued to support our local businesses during the pandemic and thank you to all of our businesses who continued to generously serve the community.
Now is the perfect time to reach out and continue to help our local business community. Shop local for a great gift any graduate would love. “Find It First in Farmville,” if you are looking for the perfect wedding or anniversary gift. If it’s a baby gift or a birthday present or a Father’s Day offering at the top of your list, Farmville has many great options.
Statistics show that shopping local puts money into the town. That benefits everyone and keeps our business community strong, which helps to enhance the character and uniqueness of Farmville. As our merchants and businesses slowly transition out of the pandemic, there are many things we as community members can do to help them.
First, eat local. Many of our restaurants and cafes still have wonderful carryout and pick-up options, but also check for indoor and outdoor seating opportunities as the guidelines change. And don’t forget about gift cards! Also, be sure to shop local too. For an upcoming wedding, I’m going to find the perfect present in Farmville. For a new baby who just arrived, I’m going to find the most “wonderful welcome to the world” gift right here in my hometown.
Not only are there many gift-buying options available, I don’t have to drive anywhere to find these items, saving me time and gas money. I like the chance to see these items in person rather than online, and I like the opportunity to say hi and chat with a merchant. Many of our stores beautifully gift wrap presents and the receiver is delighted and usually saves the bows!
I’m always excited about finding just the right gift and I usually tell my friends. As the executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, I always tell family members, friends, neighbors and co-workers about the wonderful stores and businesses in Farmville. As a community member happy to live in such a wonderful town, I also tell people about the amazing products, items and services that are readily available right here in Farmville. And I’ve always remembered since I started out in marketing years ago, that “word-of-mouth” is a powerful way to promote and advertise. So tell your friends, and they can tell their friends, and so and so on till the word is out to “Find It First in Farmville,” as the sign says.
Don’t forget digital
The Chamber of Commerce website has a comprehensive list of our member businesses posted with contact information so you can find exactly what you are looking for. Be sure to follow your favorite businesses who are online or create a post about a fun shopping experience or store visit and then tag the business.
If you are a business looking to expand your digital presence, the chamber has the perfect opportunity for you: It will host a free small business social media tutorial at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 28, in the new library auditorium. Sierra Jones, the director of communications and Marketing at the Greenville-Pitt County Convention and Visitors Bureau, will facilitate the discussion on “The Basics and Beyond.”
The question and answer format is designed to allow participants to ask specific questions, whether they are new to the medium or more advanced and want to take their social media use to the next level.
If you are interested in attending the tutorial, please RSVP us at 252-753-4671 or email info@farmvillencchamber.org. The library is located at 4276 W. Church St. And remember, “Find It First in Farmville,” as the sign says.