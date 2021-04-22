Smith threads new course

WINTERVILLE — When the COVID-19 pandemic altered Vanessa Smith’s career, she threaded a new course and opened Vanessa’s Sewing and Alterations.
The Winterville Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 15.
Smith developed a passion for stiching early in life, teaching herself how to sew at the age of 9. Her mother was learning how to sew at the time and Smith wanted to learn as well.
That passion later transitioned into a career.
“I’ve been sewing all my life and have been working for different companies. When my job folded last year, that was my time to branch out on my own,” Smith said.
Smith had been a tailor at Jos A Banks for seven years when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, eliminating her position.
After discussions with her husband, Wardell, Smith decided to open her own sewing and alterations business. Wardell’s support helped to make the transition seamless.
“He has been backing me up all along,” Smith said.
Vanessa’s Sewing and Alteration opened at the corner of Main and South Railroad streets in November, offering a variety of alterations and sewing services, ranging from small repair jobs to executing custom creations for customers.
Alterations can be made to all fabrics. Smith said she can alter and even create wedding dresses from start to finish.
The business provides a needed service in Winterville, according to Councilwomen Veronica Roberson
“I’m very glad to have her here. She brings a service to our town that is really needed,” Roberson said, adding she was happy to see another minority-owned business in town.
“We need to have more diversity in our businesses.”
Winterville Chamber Assistant Director Rebecca Caveness added, “I really think you have fulfilled a need in Winterville. This is something we’re excited to have here.”
“Its nice to have unique businesses where we can come and get services without leaving town. The more business we can get in Winterville the better we will be,” Councilman Tony Moore said.
At Vanessa’s, Smith said she strives to provide quality services along with great customer relations. Her dedication was felt by many in attendance April 15.
“Believe it or not, I felt the warmness when I came in here,” said Councilman Johnny Moye. “I’m so glad they choose Winterville. I do believe that everyone that come through that door we feel the same way I did — very welcomed. We know she will have great success in Winterville,”
Vanessa’s Sewing and Alterations is open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturdays by appointment only. The business is located at 216 Main St. To learn more about the business call 756-1707 or 258-3376.
