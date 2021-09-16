SNOW HILL — The Snow Hill Board of Commissioners approved changes to the town’s cemetery ordinance at its Monday meeting.
Three changes were included in the ordinance amendment. The first sets a limit regarding cemetery marker dimensions.
Town Manager Todd Whaley suggested the town allow flat markers not exceeding 24 inches in width and 48 inches in length. Double markers should not exceed 24 inches in width and 72 inches in length. Both should be flush with the ground.
Whaley also recommended the town exclude grave ledgers in the cemetery, as they can increase the need for maintenance.
The second change was to include a burial time frame. In the past, the town has had a verbal understanding with funeral homes that burials should not occur after 4 p.m. Recently the town has had burials after that time.
The restriction is put into place to prevent town staff from working after dark to cover the grave, Whaley said.
Whaley suggested it be included within the ordinance and also suggesting instituting a $100 fine for every 30 minutes a burial goes over the time limit.
The purpose of this would not be to increase revenue, but to deter funeral homes from conducting burials after 4 p.m., he said.
The final change was the inclusion of a holiday burial surcharge.
“The reason for all of this is not to make money but to deter funeral homes from having services on a holiday,” Whaley said. “The public works staff works seven days a week covering graves. They deserve some time off for the holidays.”
Commissioners agreed with the changes and voted to amend the ordinance to include the recommendations.
In other action, the board:
- Approved more Christmas lights to be placed in town. Two additional snowflake Christmas lights will be placed on Greene Street to finish the parade route.
Commissioners also decided to place five lights on the Lenoir Community College side of Harper Street and three on the Chele’s Cafe side of Harper Street going back toward Fourth Street.
If residents would like to purchase their own lights, they cost about $700.