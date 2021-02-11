SNOW HILL — Walkable trails and kayak launching sites are part of the plan for new recreation opportunities along Contentnea Creek that were shared with the Snow Hill Board of Commissioners on Monday.
The Contentnea Creek Nature and Trails Preserve improvement project is funded from a $100,000 grant from Duke Energy Progress and $60,000 Environmental Enhancement Grant from the N.C. Attorney General’s Office.
Allison Platt of River and Associates discussed the possibilities for the improvement plan.
Once complete, the project will consist of several walkable trail areas as well as kayak launching sites, Platt said. Informational and educational signage will exist along the trails informing walkers of natural plants and wildlife.
“It’s very close to your downtown and that’s wonderful,” Platt said.
“It is really, truly beautiful,” she said. “Contentnea Creek is a beautiful creek. The woods back there, they have some wonderful native plants.”
The preserve consists of three ecosystems: the creek, swamp and outlands.
“You can experience all of them as you walk down the trails,” Platt said.
The trails have already been established but some will need to be better defined, she said. This can be done with an earth-moving machine.
A boardwalk also will need to be constructed to fully connect the trails, since a portion of them are in the wetlands and are prone to flooding.
Three types of boardwalks are available: aluminum, composite or steel, Platt said.
A composite would be easiest to install since it can be installed in portions, she said. Funding for be pursued from other sources.
Commissioner Bobby Taylor asked planning board member Donald Beaman if he knew of any local companies that could install an aluminum boardwalk. Beamon said he knew of two in Snow Hill that could.
Platt also recommended the commissioners install an accessibility trail for people with disabilities. This trail would be located near the parking lot and have a concrete, wooden or permeable asphalt floor.
“It’s short enough and close enough to the parking lot that I think it will be well used,” Platt said.
Platt encouraged commissioners to highlight the kayak areas and proposed a launching area and two landing areas.
“I think you will attract kayakers from a long distance,” Platt said.
Installing BBQ grills or fire rings also was suggested. These would allow for kayakers or walkers to prepare meals while on their trips.
No action was taken.
In other news:
- Commissioners recognized Snow Hill Planning Board Chariman Donald Beaman, who has chaired the board for 16 1/2 years and been on the board for 25 years.
“I have truly been blessed. I have been able to work with an amazing group of people,” Beamon said.
“The Beamon family, for over 12 generations, have been calling Snow Hill their home. My prayer is the future generation will continue to carry on that tradition.”
- Commissioners approved an ordinance change that would allow pet boarding facilities in the town’s downtown commercial district.
- They approved the establishment of a peddler policy and definition. The town has had a peddler policy for years, but enforcement has been “erratic at best” according to Town Manager John Bauer.
The policy defines a peddler as a retail sales for profit mobile business which operates temporarily in the corporate limits and ETJ.
The town charges a $125 yearly fee for peddlers, but not all peddlers have paid it. This could be due to lack of enforcement or knowledge of the fee.
The fee is waived for vendors operating at town-sponsored events.