SNOW HILL — The annual golf and tennis classic that raises funds for local LCC students was bigger than ever this year and added a new event — cornhole.
The Snow Hill Lenoir Community College Foundation Annual Tennis and Golf Classic was in full swing Aug. 26-29. Now in its 39th year, the Classic is Greene County’s largest fundraiser for Lenoir Community College. All money raised benefits Greene County students attending the college’s traditional or workforce training programs.
“Without doing stuff like this we would have limited scholarship funds,” said Jeanne Kennedy, executive director of the Lenoir Community College Foundation. “It’s our goal that every student that comes to Lenoir Community College that has a financial need that we are able to help those students fill that gap.”
This year’s drew 23 golf foursomes and more than 100 tennis players to Cutter Creek Golf Club and Greene Ridge Racquet Club. Play began Thursday at Cutter Creek with teams taking to the greens.
The Hookerton Family Practice team, consisting of Don and Josh Ribeiro, Jon Davis and Paul Andrews, won first place.
“It’s wonderful. We love the Lenoir Community College. It puts out a lot of great people who work in our area and come from our area,” Don Ribeiro said. “We get a lot of our employees from their program.”
Taking second place was the Dunes Insurance team of Grady Anderson, Matt Turbeville, Coy Miller and Tanner Bright.
“I thought it was a great time. It’s for a great cause. I love the course and you couldn’t have asked for better weather,” Anderson said.
“We played good and we got some good shots. Everybody stepped up when they needed to.”
Taking third was the First Citizens team of Stephen Kearney, Butch Martin, Kelly Radford and Brandon Hill.
“We played good. We just had two bad holes,” Hill said, adding the cause was worth supporting.
Following the annual after hours social event, the events first corn-hole tournament commenced at Greene Ridge, drawing players from all over.
After recently playing in the corn hole world championship in Rock Hill, S.C., Sam Shipp of Bogue was excited to participate in the tournament.
“I think this is great,” Shipp said, adding he liked the locality and was invited to play in the tournament.
On Friday, double and singles began their weekend-long tennis tournament.
Having just started into tennis again, John Peterson of Fayettville was excited for his match.
“It’s wonderful. The event is great. It’s a great venue and nice to see the director of tournament playing,” Peterson said.
This is the first tournament Paige Temple of Tarboro and her partner Ross Langley of Bellhaven have participated in.
“We wanted to get experience and have fun. We think it’s great. There are really friendly people and it’s a relaxed environment,” Temple said.
Mike Dodds of New Bern was excited for his match against state champion Ethan Holston of Durham.
“He’s No. 1 in N.C. and 15th in the nation,” Dodds said.
“I just want to get in a game. We have great tennis.”
This is the first year Holston has participated in the tournament.
“It’s fun. There is a lot of good competition and a lot of good other players out here,” Holston said.
TENNIS WINNERS
Following are the winners in the Classic’s tennis competition.
3.5 Men’s 18 & Older Doubles
Robert Whitley of New Bern and Jeff Gravelin of Newport
4.0 Men’s 18 & Older Doubles
Narang Rahul and Praveen Krishnamurthhy of Apex
4.5 Men’s 18 & Older Doubles
Conner Wilkins of Raliegh and Linwood Hall of Greenville
4.0 Men’s 55 & Older Doubles
Bobby Taylor of Snow Hill and TJ Thomas of Kinston
3.0 Men’s 18 & Over Singles
Ethan Holston of Durham
3.5 Men’s 18 & Over Singles
Vamsidhar Reddy Siddam of Morrisville
4.0 Men’s 18 & Over Singles
Kevin Thomas of Greenville
4.5 Men’s 18 & Over Singles
Robby Taylor of Snow Hill
4.0 Men’s 55 & Older Singles
Daniel Knox of Raleigh
3.5 Women’s 18 & Older Doubles
Migonne Bridgers of Fountain and Pamela Hankerson of Raleigh
4.0 Women’s 18 & Older Doubles
Ina Jones of Kinston and Sherry Strickland of Snow Hill
3.0 Women’s 18 & Over Singles
Lisa Fultz of Raleigh
Combo 6.0 Mixed 18 & Over Doubles
Christopher and Tammy Collins of Union, Mississippi
Combo 7.0 Mixed 18 & Over Doubles
Jeff and Leone Gravelin of Newport
Combo 8.0 Mixed 18 & Over Doubles
Alex Renfrow of Wilson and Madison Cullipher of Grimesland
Combo 7.0 Mixed 55 & Over Doubles
Whitney Musgrave of Goldsboro and Carl Seymour of Snow Hill