...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
1 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Members of the South Ayden High School Class of 1967 at the Sept. 2 reunion included, standing from left, Marion Cox-Grimsley, Annie Fields, Donald Dixon, Curtis Forbes, Curtis Corey, Willie Suggs, William Roundtree, Shirley Cannon-Dixon, Barbara Brown-Cole, Carolyn Stocks-Suggs, Donald Forbes, William Andrews, Brenda Brown-Midgette, Addie Cannon-Forrest, Hazel Cannon Vance and Mattie Allen-Wallace. Seated from left are first-grade teacher and honoree Rosalie Jones, age 103, George Carr, Queenie Howard-Harper and Dolly Williams-Outlaw.
The South Ayden High School Class of 1967 celebrated their 55th year reunion during Labor Day weekend at The Rock Springs Center in Greenville with a senior prom. Three former South Ayden High School teachers were honored during this reunion gala on Sept. 2.
Some Eagles lived locally, others nationally, and a few internationally. Curtis Forbes, chair of reunion planning committee said, “With great expectation we gathered for an afternoon, and weekend to slightly touch base with classmates we hadn’t seen for some time. Catching up with each other. Sharing life experiences. For some, it was the first time since graduating that we were in the same room together.”
Queenie Howard-Harper, mistress of ceremonies from Ayden, opened the festivities by welcoming classmates and guests. Shirley Cannon-Dixon and Carolyn Stocks-Suggs from Greenville offered scripture and prayer. Dollie Williams-Outlaw, New Jersey resident, memorialized our fallen Eagles.
The most significant portion of the program was the recognition awards for three of South Ayden’s teachers: Annie M. Brown, our senior class adviser and business teacher, Mary Virginia Jones, English and French teacher, and Rosalie M. Jones, first-grade teacher and 100-plus years old. She was the only awardee present and when she spoke, everyone listened. She talked about life lessons and broke out in gospel songs twice. She has vocals. You knew she was a teacher. The standing ovation was well deserved.
We crowned our first prom king and queen: Barbara Brown-Midgette from Maryland as queen and William Roundtree, also from Maryland, as king. To give all classmates an equal chance for these prestigious titles, both were selected by lottery.
Shirley Cannon-Dixon, owner of the “This & That” antique store in Ayden said, “Sept. 2, 2022. What a marvelous time! Class of 1967! Congratulations. Fifty-five years of grace. What a great joy seeing you all. Looking good, doing good, and being good for the Glory of our Lord Jesus Christ.”
Donald Dixon, who lives in Connecticut, said, “… everything was very nice. I really enjoyed seeing everyone and I’m looking forward to our 60th in 2027.”
Brown-Midgette said “The selection of the venue, the choice of food, the creation of a “senior” prom theme, music that made us try to dance the way we did in the good old days, all contributed to a well-planned event that we will remember for a long time. I was especially thrilled to see one of our first-grade teachers, Mrs. Rosalie Jones. Giving praise to God, that she has lived to be 103 years old. The selection of class king and queen was also creative and suspenseful. I am honored and proud to be the new class queen for the years 2022-27. I shall wear my crown with pride and dignity. It was great seeing old friends and fellow classmates. I thank all of my classmates who came to our 55th year reunion, and I am proud to be a part of a great group of people from such a distinguished high school. Can’t wait until the next reunion.”
DJ Peele had the right music and played it at the right time.
South Ayden opened in 1931 and closed its doors in 1971. The school was demolished thereafter.