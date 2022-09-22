South Ayden

Members of the South Ayden High School Class of 1967 at the Sept. 2 reunion included, standing from left, Marion Cox-Grimsley, Annie Fields, Donald Dixon, Curtis Forbes, Curtis Corey, Willie Suggs, William Roundtree, Shirley Cannon-Dixon, Barbara Brown-Cole, Carolyn Stocks-Suggs, Donald Forbes, William Andrews, Brenda Brown-Midgette, Addie Cannon-Forrest, Hazel Cannon Vance and Mattie Allen-Wallace. Seated from left are first-grade teacher and honoree Rosalie Jones, age 103, George Carr, Queenie Howard-Harper and Dolly Williams-Outlaw.

 Contributed photo

The South Ayden High School Class of 1967 celebrated their 55th year reunion during Labor Day weekend at The Rock Springs Center in Greenville with a senior prom. Three former South Ayden High School teachers were honored during this reunion gala on Sept. 2.

Some Eagles lived locally, others nationally, and a few internationally. Curtis Forbes, chair of reunion planning committee said, “With great expectation we gathered for an afternoon, and weekend to slightly touch base with classmates we hadn’t seen for some time. Catching up with each other. Sharing life experiences. For some, it was the first time since graduating that we were in the same room together.”

