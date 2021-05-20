SpringFest at Nooherooka Barn

SNOW HILL — COVID-19 forced the cancellation of Nooherooka’s annual WinterFest, but the loosening of pandemic restrictions inspired the farm to host its first-ever SpringFest celebration on Saturday.
“We had to postpone WinterFest because of the pandemic, so we decided to hold SpringFest,” said Mary Betty Kearney, owner of The Barn at Nooherooka. “Our vendors wanted a place to show their wares and everybody has been stuffed up inside.
Kearney said The Barn was “ideal” for the event.
“It’s convenient. It’s weatherproof. It’s warm in the winter and cool in the summer,” she said. “Our vendors like it. I think we offer a nice venue. We want to feature The Barn as much as we can as a wedding and reception venue and place to hold parties.”
Dacia Lewis of Snow Hill, owner of Beads and Design, agreed it was the perfect place to show case her hand-painted oyster shell necklaces, lamp shades, napkin holders, wreathes and coasters.
“This is the very best vendor,” Lewis said. “She furnishes your table. You are inside. You don’t have to put up a tent. All we do is come in and set up. It’s perfect, plus it’s beautiful in here. I love it.”
Lewis was one of the 11 vendors who attended the event, which included a meat sale from Nooherooka Naturals and food trucks.
For vendor Chip Hardy, owner of Chip’s Wood turning, SpringFest was a great opportunity to return from Duplin County to his hometown.
Hardy grew up just four miles from Nooherooka Naturals and was delighted to share his woodworking wares.
Woodworking began as a hobby for Hardy and SpringFest was his first chance to showcase his wooden bowls, trees, acorns and more.
It was also the first chance for baker and La Grange resident Nancy Davis, owner of Nancy’s Jellies and Desserts, to showcase her blue-ribbon cakes, jellies and cupcakes. Davis has been baking most of her adult life and has recently begun to sell her homemade treats.
“I have never done (a vendor event) and I wanted to try it and see how it will go,” Davis said.
Amber Game, owner of Heart and Home Designs, offered a selection of hand-painted custom home decor items to customers.
“They had an amazing opportunity for us to come out and visit the farm and sell my products,” Game said. “I’m so excited to see everybody that comes in today.”
Swimmer Emily Daughtry, 13, of Snow Hill took the opportunity to sell her paintings in efforts to raise money for her swim meets.
“I enjoy painting. It’s a hobby for me to do and it’s really fun. I like art and creating ideas,” Daughtry said.
Between the cost of swimsuits, googles and swim caps, participating at in swim meets can be expensive, Daughtry said, adding she was hoping to alleviate some expenses with her painting sales.
Shopper and Winterville resident Kelly McMillion said she “came out a winner” on Saturday after making several purchasing from local vendors and from Nooherooka Naturals.
“I am very interested in local. I love supporting any local venue I can,” McMillion said, adding she was drawn to the event because of the food and crafts.
“I want something good for my body in and out,” she said. “I love coming to places like this. When I saw they were doing it this weekend, I knew I had to go.”
For many, the event provided a way for them to support local businesses.
“Our tax base in Greene County is our local businesses. If you don’t support them then you don’t support your own county as far as revenues coming in and offering services to the public,” Kearney said.
It is especially important to shop local because of the effects of the pandemic, said Nicole Sugg of Snow Hill.
“So many of our local businesses, because of COVID and the pandemic, have struggled to stay in business. I feel it’s important to support these businesses,” Sugg said.
“Big box stores like Amazon have began to take over small businesses,” she said. “I’ve seen a lot of businesses shut down through this pandemic. I want the world to get back to knowing what we used to know. I want my grandchildren to know shopping small and being able to come and get produce and meats from someone they know.”