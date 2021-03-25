SNOW HILL — Greene Early College Liaison Sharon King was one of many to find solace in the popular TikTok app when the COVID-19 pandemic forced closures and quarantines.
But she did not imagine her use of TikToc would help GEC students like Jada Morelock win scholarships.
“I, like many adults during the pandemic, got on TikTok and started watching a few things and became obsessed with it myself, in my personal situation,” King said. “I’ve seen a lot of teachers on it.
“You can watch it and learn so much, from life hacks to teacher hacks.”
The app features one-minute long videos from a network of creators that range in content. King discovered scholarship coach Ryan Kelly.
“Ryan Kelly was one of my favorites. She does these weekly updates. She tells you tricks and tips,” King said.
King gathered information and passed it along through GEC’s REMIND app, letting students know about possible scholarship opportunities.
This is how Morelock discovered Kelly’s tips and scholarship resources. She also learned that she could begin applying for scholarships despite being a sophomore.
“I want to be prepared for college. I don’t want to be in debt,” Morelock said. “When I found out I can apply now, I wanted to be as prepared as I can.”
Morelock watched the videos and soon discovered a list of scholarships.
“I found a scholarship I liked and applied for it,” Morelock said. Not long after, she learned she had been awarded $2,500.
Morelock is eyeing East Carolina University or the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill with hopes of entering the medical field. She said she is thankful for the jumpstart she received.
“I think it was cool figuring it out and being able to know that at an early age I can be more prepared knowing more about scholarships before my junior or senior year,” Morelock said.
King plans to continue to seek TikToc because it is easy to use and grabs her attention.
“The videos are really fun to watch. You can give me a few minutes of reading and I will not be bound to it as I am to watching this video with music and flashing words to it,” King said, adding the school is in the process of establishing its own TikTok page.
This will help more students, Morelock said.
“I think it’s important because it can get the word out more. More people can find out these things early on. That being on such a big platform, more people will be able to know this information,” Morelock said.