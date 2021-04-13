SNOW HILL — Todd Whaley was officially named interim town manager on Monday following an unanimous vote by Snow Hill Board of Commissioners.
Whaley replaces John Bauer, who resigned from his position on March 16. Bauer worked part-time for the town, and the board in the past has discussed the need for a full-time town manager.
“We would like to thank John Bauer for helping us. We’re looking for a more full-time than part-time situation,” said Mayor Dennis Liles.
Whaley, a 28-year resident, has been employed with the town for six years, three as public works director.
“Since he’s took over, I’m telling you it’s a good thing," Liles said. "He’s only done it for three weeks now. I’ve seen a big change. It helps out a whole lot.
I’m glad we got you on board,” Liles told Whaley.
Since coming on as interim manager Whaley has overseen the town’s water main relocation project along Greene Street.
The $752,426 project is funded through a Department of Water Infrastructure grant with $325,710 of principal forgiveness. A loan was taken out to secure the additional $426,716.
The project seeks to replace decades-old water infrastructure along Greene Street and will extend to the town’s bridge. Independent service lines and new meter boxes will then be installed to businesses and residents along the street.
The project also will extend from Kingold Boulevard to Harper Street, then along James Street.
“This prevents water main breaks, service line breaks and it allows us to have a much cleaner water system,” Whaley said.
Also during the Board of Commissioners meeting:
- Whaley told the board he is hopeful the town will receive a drat of its 2018-19 audit by the end of the month.
- Commissioners learned the town has the opportunity to apply for another $25,000 downtown revitalization grant from Duke Energy. This grant has been used to fund downtown facade grants in the past. Whaley has begun the application process.
- The board heard from three residents about speeding and excessive noise on Second Street. Whaley is looking into possible solutions for the area.
- Salvador Tinoco requested the commissioners meet with business owners to discuss food trucks in Snow Hill. An advocate for economic enterprise, Tinoco does not want Snow Hill to follow other communities and wants to establish an agreement so no problems are presented.