FARMVILLE — Providing education, entertainment and inspiration, the Farmville Public Library is hosting an “All Creatures Great and Small” Christmas tree.
The tree features approximately 60 animal ornaments and was created by library patron Lea Davis in memory of her late husband, Bernie.
Bernie, who was well known for his love of animals, died of cancer in 2017.
“I thought this would be a good way for us to remember him every year,” Lea said.
“We added all sorts of animals,” she said. “He knew all about every animal everywhere.”
The tree made its first appearance at the 2018 Festival of Trees held at the Greenville Convention Center and has since traveled to places that were dear to Bernie and Lea Davis. This includes the Pitt County Animal Shelter and now the Farmville Public Library.
“I grew up here and the library was just the greatest thing to me,” Davis said.
Featured along with the tree is an interactive scavenger hunt that encourages participants to examine the branches of the tree to search for corresponding ornaments.
The hunt has been a big hit with patrons of the Farmville library, said Heather Harden, children and teens librarian.
“People of all ages — from grandparents on their own to families — have enjoyed finding all the animals, learning about new animals and learning about the story behind (the tree),” Harden said, adding teens also have appreciated it.
“There is a very magical element to it with the animals,” she said. “Most everyone has a favorite animal and they are excited to find their favorite animal.”
The scavenger hunt has provided a fun way for children to gain literacy skills, Harden said.
“It’s definitely a family activity,” she said. “We have had a lot of grandparents with their grandchildren, moms and dads with their children, teaching the child how to read.”
Along with the scavenger hunt, the library has displayed animal-related books that are available for children and families wanting to learn more about creatures featured on the tree.
The Christmas tree is one of the many ways the families and patrons are reminded that “the library is more than just books,” Harden said.
“It’s about entertainment, education and inspiration and I think you find all three elements in of our mission statement in this tree,” she siad. “It inspires you. It’s education since kids are learning about new animals and it’s entertainment because it’s hands-on.”
The tree will remain at the Farmville Public Library until the end of this month. It also will be displayed next year at the newly renovated facility.
The library is hosting multiple holiday-inspired events. On Dec. 12, it hosted a virtual baking class with Chef Rob Scott and on Friday at noon, it will distribute a cookie decorating kit from Farmer and the Dail to 50 patrons.
This is just one of the many take-home kit activities the library is providing, Harden said, adding different kits are available throughout the month.
The Library has altered its annual Cookies With Santa event due to COVID-19. The event is now Cookies with the Chief and will feature a live storytime reading with Harden and Farmville Police Chief Donnie Greene on Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. Participants are encouraged to come by the Library to pick up a cookie before the event. The viewing can be seen on the Farmville Public Library’s Facebook, Instagram or YouTube page.
The Story Walk, located at Oliver Murphey Walk Nature Trail and Disc Golf Course, has been updated with the book “Bear Stays up for Christmas” by Karma Wilson. The Story Walk features 18 reading stations that provide both physical and literacy activities. Following adult feedback, the library has added trivia questions for adults, Harden said.
The Library is also featuring a 12 Days of Books program that allows participants to receive 12 library books. Books can be wrapped by the families who then gift one book each night to a child and count down to Christmas, Harden said.
Books are to be returned to the library after Christmas.
The library is temporarily located at 3762 West Wilson St., and is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information call 753-3355 or visit farmvillelibrary.org.