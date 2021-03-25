SNOW HILL — Remembering their past, members of the North Carolina Tuscarora tribe on Farday and Saturday made their way to the Nooherooka Monument on N.C. 58 to pay their respects and pray for those lost during the Tuscarora War.
The war, fought in March 1713, concluded at the Nooherooka Fort. It served as the final major battle between North Carolina settlers and the Tuscarora Indians and played a significant role in the fall of the tribe that once held a stronghold in the eastern portion of the state.
By the war’s end, more the 950, or one-third, of the Tuscarora population were killed or captured.
“We come up today to honor our ancestors who once lived here and some that were killed during the massacre when they took over the fort back in 1713,” said Tuscarora Wolf Clan Chief Robert Chavis. “We come up once a year and burn tobacco, have prayer and have a ceremony to honor their memory.
“The ancestors live through us,” Chavis said. “We are the land. The land is us. They are part of the land now.”
The pilgrimage also helps bring awareness about the Tuscarora people and their past and current hardships.
Members of the Tuscarora tribe are working to have the remains of Tuscarora Indians found on the site during an archaeological dig returned for a proper burial. The remains are currently housed in boxes at East Carolina University, Chavis said.
“Those remains need to be repatriated if not to that land, to some land that is sacred,” Chavis said.