Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the following areas, Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret, Greene, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin, Northern Craven, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island, Pamlico, Pitt, Southern Craven, Tyrrell, Washington and West Carteret. * Through Thursday evening. * A stalled front will remain near or over Eastern North Carolina for the majority of the upcoming week. At the same time a series of disturbances will move along this front and will bring periods of heavy rain to the area. Rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches are expected inland, with 6 to 10 inches along the coast. Isolated higher totals are possible. The heaviest rain is expected along the coast. The soil in our area is already saturated in many locations, with some areas receiving 3 to 5 inches of rain just a few days ago. * Heavy rain will continue to overspread the area through this evening and has the potential to produce flash flooding and flooding of low lying areas and inundation resulting in impacted travel. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. &&