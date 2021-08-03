Two more Vietnam War veterans from eastern North Carolina have received medals from the Orange Heart Medal Foundation.
Arthur Robinson Sr. of Hookerton and David Page Sr. of Stantonsburg both were honored by the foundation, which seeks recognize and "welcome home" veterans who often faced indifference or hostility when they returned from Vietnam.
Robinson served in with the U.S. Air Force from 1968-70, spending 1968-69 in the Vietnam War.
Page was a member of the U.S. Army, serving from 1965-67. He served in Vietnam from 1966-67.
Page and Robinson both submitted applications to have their names placed on the Orange Heart Memorial Wall in Springfield, Tenn.
The foundation also focuses on raising awareness of Agent Orange, a chemical used during the war that has resulted in a multitude of health-related problems for U.S. soldiers.
Agent Orange, a herbicide and defoliant chemical, was widely used by the U.S. military during the Vietnam War as part of a herbicidal warfare program known as “Operation Ranch Hand.”
The chemical agent was sprayed from helicopters and aircraft and used to destroy vegetation and crops depriving enemy guerrillas of food and cover.
As a dioxin, Agent Orange moves into human cells and attacks genes causing a number of serious illnesses, that can lay dormant for 40 years.
Today there are 16 conditions associated with the effects of Agent Orange including several types of cancer, Parkinson’s disease, heart disease and diabetes.
Agent Orange also has been found to pass from generation to generation, causing adverse health effects.
The Orange Heart Medal Foundation is working to distribute medals to all Vietnam veterans who have been exposed to Agent Orange as well as the families of veterans who have died.
For more information about the Orange Heart Medal Foundation or to receive a medal contact Robin Spence at gruntwifenc@gmail.com and visit orangeheartmedal.org.