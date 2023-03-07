DYW winners

Distinguished Young Women scholarship recipients, from left, Taylor Cherry, Be Your Best Self winner; Madeline Craft, second finalist; Haleigh Long, Distinguished Young Woman of Pitt County; Haynes Lewis, Distinguished Young Woman of Greenville; Hadley Pugh, first finalist; and Kaleigh Garrett, Spirit award winner.

 Contributed photo

Farmville Central High School student Haleigh Long has been named Distinguished Young Woman of Pitt County, and Arendell Parrott Academy student Haynes Lewis has been selected Distinguished Young Woman of Greenville.

Each of the teens received a $4,000 scholarship award at the annual program, held Saturday at D.H. Conley High School. Both will represent the area at the state program to be held in early 2024.