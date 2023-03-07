...INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING...
Dry fuels, low relative humidity (25 to 35 percent), and gusty
north to northwesterly winds may lead to adverse fire behavior.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
Distinguished Young Women scholarship recipients, from left, Taylor Cherry, Be Your Best Self winner; Madeline Craft, second finalist; Haleigh Long, Distinguished Young Woman of Pitt County; Haynes Lewis, Distinguished Young Woman of Greenville; Hadley Pugh, first finalist; and Kaleigh Garrett, Spirit award winner.
Farmville Central High School student Haleigh Long has been named Distinguished Young Woman of Pitt County, and Arendell Parrott Academy student Haynes Lewis has been selected Distinguished Young Woman of Greenville.
Each of the teens received a $4,000 scholarship award at the annual program, held Saturday at D.H. Conley High School. Both will represent the area at the state program to be held in early 2024.
Haleigh, daughter of Martin and Alexis Long, received preliminary awards in fitness, talent, self-expression and interview.
Haynes, daughter of Dr. Richard and Kristie Lewis, received preliminary awards in interview, fitness, talent, self-expression and scholastics.
Conley student Hadley Pugh, daughter of Frankie and Janna Pugh, was named first finalist and received a $2,250 scholarship. She received preliminary awards in fitness, talent and self-expression, along with the Spirit award.
Farmville Central’s Madeline Craft, daughter of Scott and Suzanne Jones, was named second finalist and received a $1,750 scholarship. She received preliminary awards in interview and self-expression.
Innovation Early College High School’s Amira Hijazi, daughter of Ilham Thurstan and Mohammad Hijazi, received preliminary awards in interview and scholastics. Conley’s Aubrey Tadlock, daughter of Dale and Tara Tadlock, received preliminary awards in fitness and talent. J.H. Rose High School student Taylor Cherry, daughter of Daryl and Kate Cherry, received the Be Your Best Self award, along with a preliminary award in interview. Conley student Kaleigh Garrett, daughter of Mike and Kristi Garrett, received a Spirit award. Rose student Madison Lanier, daughter of Jonathan and Melissa Lanier, received a preliminary award in scholastics.
Be Your Best self awards and Spirit awards were accompanied by a $500 scholarship. Preliminary winners received a $150 scholarship for each category.
Distinguished Young Women, formerly known as Junior Miss, is a national scholarship program that promotes and rewards scholarship, leadership and talent in young women. Olivia Salter and Brooke McLawhorn are co-chairs of the local scholarship program.