In most people’s minds, the word Ukraine conjures up terrible pictures of bloodshed, violence and the horror of war.
But people will be able to see different images when the Farmville Community Arts Council welcomes Ukrainian born artist Olena Zintchouk to the grand opening and ribbon cutting of their new art gallery connected to the Paramount Theater.
The event, which also will include the unveiling of the name of the new gallery, will take place 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at 3725 N. Main St., in Pitt County’s newest art gallery.
“Through grant funding and both operating funds in concert with generous donations, we have been able to renovate the building next to the theater to physically join the two as one,” said arts council president Fred Austin. “We now have a premier exhibition space for the visual arts.”
The first art to be displayed in the new gallery will be the works of Olena Zintchouk, an accomplished artist who is technically proficient in Petrykivka rozpys painting. Zintchouk, was born in Petryvkivka, which is a famous center of Ukrainian traditional folk style painting dominated by floral motifs.
Her works have been displayed not only in Ukraine but also have been featured in international exhibitions in Europe, Canada, Japan and the United States, and can be found in many public galleries as well as private collections. Zintchouk immigrated with her husband and two children to Canada and then to North Carolina, sharing her painting as she traveled.
The new gallery space also will serve as a lobby during intermission of the arts council’s theatrical productions. In addition, the renovated space includes a caterer’s kitchen to facilitate many different types of events. New handicapped bathrooms are also part of the renovation.
“This is a project that we had wanted to do for a long time,” Austin said. “The FCAC applied for and was granted a federally funded Community Block Grant to create handicap accessible restrooms and better access to our event and gallery space.”
In 2021, Farmville celebrated the 100th anniversary of the building on Main Street, once known as the Rialto Theater. In 2022, community members and visitors are gathering to cut the ribbon at the Grand Opening of the new art gallery attached to the Paramount Theater.
“Farmville has always been a community that focus on and promotes the arts,” says Lori Drake, the Executive Director of the Farmville Chamber of Commerce. “This is one more wonderful way that we are emphasizing creativity in our community.”
The Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting event is free and open to the public.