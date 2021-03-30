FARMVILLE — A hundred Farmville residents joined the growing number of people who found their spot for the COVID-19 shot thanks to an event hosted by the Farmville Housing Authority.
The agency partnered with East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine to host the clinic on March 25 to target low to moderate income families, but it was open to residents over the age of 18.
“We have a lot of families, especially our elderly, that don’t drive or have transportation,” said Housing Authority executive director Wendy Ellis, adding Farmville also does not have public transportation options.
“We felt it would be a big help to have them come on site.”
More people are lining up to get the vaccine now as North Carolina has accelerated the pace at which it is making people eligible for the shots.
As of Monday, 36,601 Pitt County residents, or 20 percent of the population, had been fully vaccinated, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
A total of 3,489 Greene County residents had been vaccinated, or just under 17 percent of the county population.
All North Carolinians who are at least 16 years old can sign up for a shot starting on April 7.
People 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions were allowed to sign up for the vaccine March 17. The conditions range from asthma to sickle cell disease and include current and former smokers.
They are part of Group 4 and join frontline essential workers who make up Group 3, people 65 and older in Group 2 and health care workers and long-term care residents in Group 1.
The second portion of Group 4, who were allowed to sign up starting on Wednesday, includes several categories of essential workers who did not meet the criteria under the previous groups.
The vaccine is available at the Vidant/Pitt County Large Scale Vaccine Clinic at the Greenville Convention Center. Is also is available through the Greene County and Pitt County health departments, Walgreens and community outreach efforts like the one in Farmville last week.
To provide the clinic, Ellis reached out to the Brody School of Medicine, which responded by bringing 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine along with staff from the school and ECU Physicians to administer the shots.
“We would like to extend our gratitude and thanks to ECU Physicians and the Brody School of Medicine and all their volunteers for working with us to bring the vaccine to our families,” Ellis said.
Staff worked from 9 a.m. to administer all 100 doses of the vaccine, which ran out at 12:40 p.m., Ellis said.
“It pretty much worked perfectly for time,” Ellis said, adding before the clinic began Farmville residents were lining up to receive the vaccination.
“Our sincerest appreciation to everyone involved and especially to the 100 who took their first step toward vaccination,” Ellis said.
In order to hold the clinic safely, the event was held outside the Farmville Housing Authority, with tents set up for registration, innoculation and observation.
Those who attended the clinic March 25 will return April 22 to receive their second dose of the Moderna vaccine.
The clinic would not have been possible with Brody School of Medicine, ECU Physicians, the Farmville Police and Fire Departments, Farmville Parks & Recreation, the town’s maintenance department and Piggly Wiggly, Ellis said.
“Farmville may be a small town, but I feel small towns often times have the biggest hearts,” Ellis said.
“I really truly appreciate those how helped in one way or another. In some form of fashion, each of those people helped is out to make it possible,” Ellis said.
Ellis is hopeful the Housing Authority can offer another first-dose vaccination in the future, but it depends on the Brody School of Medicine’s schedule. First doses may by available on April 22.
“They are doing a lot of mobile clinics,” Ellis said.