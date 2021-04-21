Vidant Medical Center recently passed a major milestone for safer, less invasive cancer treatment.
Vidant announced Monday that the hospital recently performed its 2,000th Gamma Knife procedure, a treatment method that shrinks brain tumors over time without subjecting patients to radiation in areas surrounding the tumor.
“The Gamma Knife is one way to perform radio-surgery, surgery which is radiation to a very precise location with very minimal tissue damage to the surrounding structures,” said Dr. Stuart Lee, chief of Vidant Health’s division of neurosurgery and medical director of its Gamma Knife Center.
“Before Gamma Knife, for certain kinds of brain tumors the treatment was whole-brain radiation, meaning the entire brain got radiated,” Lee said. “Even though you might have a one centimeter tumor, the entire brain got radiated. So your good tissue gets radiated along with the tumor.”
Lee said the Gamma Knife has 192 radiation sources, using the Cobalt 60 isotope which has been a longtime method of treatment.
“As these radiation beams are passing through the brain tissue, they have no real effect on the brain,” Lee said. “We just treat the tumor. … It allows us to treat lesions in the brain with tremendous accuracy. Our accuracy is typically on the level of 0.3 to 0.4 milimeters. Smaller than a hair.”
That accuracy can prevent nerve damage from radiation as well as other ailments.
The treatment has been available at Vidant Medical Center since October 2005, but Lee said that it took 10 years for the center to treat its first 1,000 patients. Since late 2015, the center has exceeded that number.
“Part of that is that people are just accepting it more,” he said. “I saw a man from New Bern this morning who, five to 10 years ago, they would have treated with whole brain radiation for just a small tumor,” Lee said. “There has been acceptance of radiosurgery in general within the medical community.”
Lee also said the technology has grown, increasing the number of cases his team can treat in a day.
“Pretty much the most cases we could do in a day (in 2005) was two, or once in a while it was a big deal if we did three in a day,” Lee said. “Today, we have finished four so far. … We’ve done as many as five in a day.”
The treatment is specific to the brain, meaning that many medical centers choose to not provide it since it is costly for what Lee called “a one trick pony.”
Vidant and Wake Forest are the two medical centers in North Carolina with the capability. However, Lee said that most of the patients who benefit from the technology have other forms of cancer that have caused tumors in the brain.
He provided the specific example of a metastatic breast cancer patient spared whole brain radiation. The patient had a tumor in her brain stem that was inoperable with open surgery. Within six weeks of the treatment, her tumor had noticeably shrunk.
“This was a lady in her late thirties who was still working, even with her cancer, and the whole brain radiation can cause cognitive side effects like memory problems or problem-solving problems,” Lee said. “She actually went on a cruise after her second Gamma Knife.”
Lee said the treatment is a team effort. Every procedure requires a neurosurgeon, radiation oncologist and radiation physicist. The medical center currently has three neurosurgeons, five radiation oncologists and two radiation physicists on staff.
Moving forward, Lee said that the team will soon have access to software that tracks treatment times and keeps them low for patient comfort.