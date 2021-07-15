WALSTONBURG — Town commissioners are hopeful work will begin soon on Walstonburg’s sewer infiltration and inflow project, following discussions with a contractor at their July 6 meeting.
The project seeks to improve the town’s sewer infiltration and inflow problems by identifying and prioritizing problem areas. Infiltration and inflow is an excess of water that flows into sewer pipes from groundwater or stormwater, often occurring after heavy rainfall.
By improving the town’s infiltration and inflow problems, Walstonburg should be able to reduce the cost of treating its water. The town currently pays Farmville for its sewer treatment.
“By (excess water) seeping into our lines, it causes our sewer bill to be higher,” Clerk Bess Patton said.
The infiltration and inflow project was approved early 2020. But work stalled in the fall due to heavy rain.
The town has completed camera work and smoke testing of the lines and was able to discern which lines have the most pressing issues and develop a prioritization list.
Contractor Danny Meadows of Draper Aiden Associates said he is hopeful the project will resume within the next few weeks. Once work begins, a section of pipe and a sewer manhole on U.S. 264 Alternate will be replaced.
Commissioners also approved a second sewer project that will serve as a continuation of the sewer infiltration and inflow project.
Funded by the N.C. Environmental Water Quality, the $133,890 principle forgiveness loan will allow the town to conduct work on prioritized areas.
Meadows hopes to bring bids for the project back to commissioners at their August meeting.
“By the end of the second project, you should see a tremendous improvement in your I&I,” Meadows said. “Hopefully by the end of the year you should be in very good I&I, so you are not suffering like you are now.”
Beautification committee
Walstonburg seeking people to serve on a beautification committee. Activities of the committee may vary, with the focus on improving the town’s aesthetics. Officials also are working on other ideas to help spruce up the town. Anyone interested in serving or volunteering is encouraged to call 753-5667.