Walter Jones' collection donated to Library

FARMVILLE — Farmville’s Public Library’s collection got a little bigger on May 5 thanks to a donation from Winterville Councilman Tony Moore, who donated a collection of reference books owned by former Congressman Walter B. Jones.
Jones, a Farmville native, died Feb. 10, 2019, having been sworn into his 13th term in Congress one month earlier.
Donating the collection in the Farmville Library felt like the “right thing,” Moore said.
“I wanted to honor my good friend Walter Jones. He was a good friend and I worked for his father. They were some of the most honorable people, which is few and far between in today’s world with politicians,” Moore said.
Moore received the books following Jones’ first congressional loss. Jones gave the books to friend Leroy Smith, who then gave them to Moore.
“They tell what he did and what he accomplished. It tells about his life. You look back and can see that he did this and this,” Moore said.
Having the collection enhances the library and the library’s local history collection, said Farmville Public Library Director David Miller.
“I think they are really good reference books. This definitely adds a great deal to our local history collection,” Miller said.
“It makes sense with Walter Jones being from Farmville. We can honor him in that way and have his collection here,” Miller said.
The collection consists of 10 North Carolina Manual books and includes the years 1983, 1985, 1988, 1989-94 and 1999.
The donation is one of the many “great things” about the newly renovated library, Farmville Mayor John Moore said.
“Congressman Jones was a great friend to Farmville and the state of North Carolina. To have his books now in the library ... is a tribute to a great man. This is a great opportunity for folks to remember Congressman Jones,” Moore said.
“This is just the beginning of many great things we are expecting to come to the library,” he said.