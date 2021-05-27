FARMVILLE — Service fee increases and agency requests for funding were discussed during the Farmville Board of Commissioners’ May 20 budget workshop.
Residents will not see an increase in their property taxes or in electric or sewer rates. A 6% water fee hike is expected, as the town passes on an increase from the Greenville Utilities Commission.
“We don’t know exactly how much it will be,” Town Manager David Hodgkins said.
Residents also will pay 1.7% more for solid waste service, which reflects an increase from GFL Environmental.
Commissioners decided to allot $41,000 to outside organizations, whose requests totaled $63,250.
They approved $6,000 for the Farmville Community Arts Council, $2,000 for the Farmville Community Garden, $12,000 for Farmville Rescue & EMS, $5,000 for the Farmville Senior Center, $4,000 for H.B. Sugg and Sam D. Bundy Elementary School and $12,000 for the Pitt County Council on Aging.
The budget also includes a 3% cost-of-living increase for town employees and the merit pay/performance program.
The budget proposes $59,250 be appropriated from the town’s Powell Bill funding from the state to help finance street resurfacing, ADA sidewalk ramp installations, stormwater improvements and repair of existing sidewalks around town.
Commissioners also approved a $26,605 match for a grant received by the Farmville Fire Department. Chief Tommy Brady informed commissioners on May 20 that the department had received the grant.
A part-time position for the Farmville Public Library was added into the proposed budget. Since its completion, the library has had an increase in traffic and a part-time summer employee will be needed, according to library Director David Miller.
No formal action has been taken on the proposed budget. A public hearing will be held at the June 7 board meeting. Commissioners hope to adopt the budget at the meeting.