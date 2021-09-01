WINTERVILLE — Serving up a “Slice of the Good Life,” the Winterville Watermelon Festival returned for its 36h year on Aug. 26-29.
The festival drew people from Pitt County and beyond for four days of fun, food, vendors, live music, a parade and a watermelon-eating contest.
The eating contest was a family affair for Kevin and Janella Laughren of Snow Hill and their son, Jesse, 7. All three participated, with Kevin taking first in the men’s division, Jesse taking first in the children’s division and Janella placing second.
“We’ve been eating watermelon, practicing for this moment,” Kevin said.
This is also not the first year the family has entered the contest. In 2019 Jesse took third in his division, while Kevin placed first in 2018 and 2019.
This is the first year Katy Mayer of Fuquay-Varina visited the festival. Despite attending East Carolina University, Mayer said she never heard about the event until this year. She and her family attended the festival while on break from a soccer tournament in which her son Owen, 12, was participating.
“This is good,” Mayer said, adding a local friend told her about the event. “This is a fun way to meet up with an old friend.”
For Asia Redmond of Winterville and her children, Amajh Dudley and Haven Williams, attending the festival is an annual event.
Redmond was excited for a chance to get out of the house.
“It’s a place where the community can come and be together especially with COVID going on,” Redmond said.
Concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel the festival in 2020.
This year, the Winterville Watermelon Festival committee debated on whether the celebration should take place.
Instead of canceling, organizers decided to proceed with outside events, canceling only the indoor activities such as bingo and the veteran’s breakfast, said festival Chairman Alton Wadford.
“We felt like it was a great opportunity since everything was outside. This is a great opportunity for people to come out in a safe environment and have a great time,” Wadford said.
“We are spaced out so everyone feels safe.”
This year’s festival featured fewer sponsors and vendors than in past years. Despite this, it still was deemed a success, drawing crowds of people to Winterville.
“I think we have enough good quality things out there that people are enjoying themselves,” Wadford said.
“It’s a great feeling. We’re glad to see people coming out and enjoying themselves.”