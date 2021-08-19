SNOW HILL — Todd Whaley was officially named the town’s full-time manager following the Snow Hill Board of Commissioners meeting on Aug. 9. He has served as interim town manager since April.
Whaley, a 28-year resident of Snow Hill, has been employed with the town for six years, three as the public works director.
“Being named the youngest town manager in Snow Hill is an honor. I want to lead by example and continue to promote a friendly working environment for our citizens and staff,” Whaley said.
“I have very high expectations for the Town of Snow Hill. My goals are to continue the town’s competitive grants cycles. Ensure the town budget allocates resources responsibly and responsively. Identify strategies to ensure core service needs are met in all departments. Create multi-year operating and capital budgets plans. And most importantly continue a welcoming staff and citizen interaction. I believe it is very important to ensure your employees have the best working environment possible.”
In other business, the commissioners:
- Decided to withdraw their assistance from Greene St. Diner’s annual Halloween celebration.
Diner owner Crystal Ford hosts the annual event, which features a trunk-or-treat candy giveaway in the parking lot across from the diner. The event attracts a large crowd with many coming to downtown Snow Hill for trick-or-treating.
In previous years, the town has approved the closure of Greene Street from Harper Insurance to Pitt and Greene EMC to allow for free movement of children and families during the event.
The town also has provided inflatables, hand-washing stations and port-a-johns for the event.
This year, commissioners felt it would be better for the town to hold off onparticipating but did not discourage Ford from hosting it.
“Even though it’s an outside event, there are a lot of kids. A lot of kids are getting COVID. With this new virus strain, I’m not comfortable with it,” Commissioner Lorrine Washington said.
Washington made a motion to deny town participation with the understanding that local businesses can still pursue their original plans. It was seconded by Wilkes.
The town will revisit other town planned activities, such as the Veteran’s Day celebration and Christmas celebration at a later time.
- Issued a proclamation honoring the life of James Lee Bizzell Sr. for his life and community commitment. Bizzell was a former Snow Hill commissioner who died on Aug. 6 at the age of 72.
Bizzell was born in Dec. 29, 1948 and was a native of Greene County. He graduated from South Greene High School in 1969 and received an associate’s degree from Lenoir Community College. He retired from Dupont as a mechanical engineer.
Bizzell served as the pastor of Mt. Pleasant Holy Church, served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was elected as a Snow Hill commissioner in 2007, where he served until 2010.