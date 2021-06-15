Winterville Chamber awards honor and distinction

WINTERVILLE — The Winterville Chamber of Commerce presented its 14th annual Chamber Awards on Monday with a reception at Famiglia.
This year’s ceremony looked different than usual as organizers opted for a casual celebration rather than banquet-like event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When we started planning there was a lot of COVID restrictions. Things were uncertain,” said chamber Director Debbie Avery.
This was also the first time Winterville residents were encouraged to participate in the award process. Traditionally, a committee comprised of Winterville chamber members conducts the nomination and voting process. This year the public submitted nominations and voted for the award winners.
Two additional awards — Winterville’s Favorite Spot to Shop and Winterville’s Most Dedicated Public Servant — also were awarded this year.
School resource officer Larry Dobra was named Most Dedicated Public Servant.
Dobra has been with the Winterville Police Department for 10 years and has served as the resource officer for W.H. Robinson and Creekside Elementary School and A.G. Cox Middle School for three years.
Dobra’s dedication to children and the police force helped drive his nomination.
“I love the interactions with the children and knowing I can help them and can help bridge the gap on stigmas of police officers to them,” Dobra said.
“This (award) is exciting. Knowing I put in the work and being recognized and letting people know police are there for other reasons besides just policing.”
Also from W.H. Robinson, fourth grade teacher Krystin Lawhorn was awarded Winterville Teacher of the Year. Lawhorn has taught for more than 14 years and his passionate about her career.
“I’m very honored and blessed for whoever nominated and whoever took the time to vote for me,” Lawhorn said.
Winterville’s Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Stephanie Ham.
“It was humbling and I am honored,” Ham said.
Ham works closely with W.H. Robinson’s Parent Teacher Association and serves as president. In her role, she has helped raise money for teachers, school programs and started the school’s anti-bullying campaign. She also sponsors Popcorn Friday and organized collection drives for students in Jones County following the hurricane that flooded the schools there.
“She’s just a giver,” said friend Ashley Daniels of Winterville. “She has done countless things. She’s done for children in need where people wouldn’t even know it.”
Sam’s Club was named Winterville's Favorite Spot to Shop.
“We’re honored the community choose us as the favorite place to shop,” said Perri King, general merchandise assistant manager.
Club manager Jaimme Gaff added, “We strive to be here for the community.”
At Sam’s, workers place a huge value on customer service," said Assistant Manager Mike Hausburg.
"They are essential to our business. This means we are doing something right in the community for them to vote us the favorite place to shop,” Hausburg said.
For his donations and work in the community through food, scholarships and more, Abbott Dees was awarded Winterville Citizen of the Year.
Dees is the owner of Winterville’s Chick-Fil-A.
“It’s very humbling. I feel like there were a lot pf people more deserving than I,” Dees said, adding he loves to be a part of the Winterville community.
“I love the small town feel. Everybody helps everybody. I feel like it’s a tight knit community.”
Since opening in 2019, Local Oak Brewing Co. has attracted many to its business and downtown restaurant, said Chamber Assistant Director Rebecca Caveness. This is one of the many reasons it was awarded Winterville’s Business of the Year.
“It feels great. We were surprised but we’re thankful,” said co-owner Amy Amacker.
“We love being in Winterville. The chamber does a great job promoting businesses," she said. "Through COVID our surrounding community has supported us so much. We’re really thankful for their business.”
Taproom Manager Erin Peaden added, “We are thankful for our customers who have supported us.”
Marabella’s was the recipient of Favorite New Business.
“They have been open less than a year and have been a great addition to our town,” Avery said.