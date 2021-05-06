The Winterville Chamber of Commerce is excited to see an increase in activity throughout the town. In perfect tune with the spring weather, people are feeling more comfortable and are getting out and about.
We had two big ribbon-cuttings for new businesses this month. The first was for Vanessa’s Sewing and Alterations at 215 Main St. Owner Vanessa Smith has many years of experience in sewing and making alterations. Her business will be a wonderful asset to our town.
Our second ribbon-cutting was for the opening of E&S Homes Construction at 2957 Chapman St. Owners Brandon and Sara Smith and Neil Elks are already busy helping locals with their home repair and remodeling needs.
Winterville is thrilled to have these new businesses and we are confident that our community will be utilizing them both!
The chamber was excited to work with two of our businesses with a new event on April 29 — Winterville’s first Brew Walk! The event started at Local Oak Brewing Co. at 5:30 p.m. where we enjoyed some beverages while one of the owners, Ben Self, walked us through how a brewery works and its unique process.
About 6:15 p.m., we began our walk down Railroad Street to Nauti Dog Brewing Co. We shared information about other downtown businesses such as the new location for Tie Breakers that will open sometime this summer, Railroad Cigars, A1 Awards & Promotions, Winterville Flower Shop, Taqueria Tere and other great businesses.
At Nauti Dog, we had the opportunity to enjoy another beverage and the Prevail Hawaiian Street Food truck. We also got to enjoy a tour of their brewing space and learn what they most enjoy about the process and running this business. A fun time was certainly had by all and we look forward to being able to do it again this summer.
The chamber also is working on its annual awards recognizing citizens and businesses that go beyond the call of duty to help the community. We are accepting votes, with a link available on our social media pages.
In addition to seeing the awakening of businesses and customers, the chamber has undergone some exciting new changes.
Please help us in providing a warm welcome to Rebecca Caveness, newly appointed assistant director of the Winterville chamber. We are incredibly happy to add her to our staff. Rebecca brings a lot of technical skills and new ideas to the chamber. She has always loved meeting new people and getting involved in community activities.
As you may know, Rebecca has been volunteering with us for several years now and her helpfulness and desire to do more are just a part of what makes her perfect for this new position. Rebecca looks forward to meeting each one of our members and finding new ways to promote your businesses as well as our community. We are already enjoying her energy and fresh ideas and know all our members will as well.
With this exciting new change, we are confident our chamber will continue to grow and expand and we look forward to serving our members better than ever.
Make sure to stay up to date with what the Winterville Chamber is up to by following us on Facebook and Instagram @wintervillechamber, as well as checking in on our website wintervillechamber.com.
Debbie Avery is the executive director of the Winterville Chamber of Commerce.