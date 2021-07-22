Winterville Chamber of Commerce Introduces New Board Members

This month the Winterville Chamber of Commerce introduced a new slate of officers. This year we not only see some officers moving up, but we have three new faces!
Chairman of the Board Alton Wadford, of Pitt Community College, has been president or vice president of the Chamber for many years. This experience and his desire to continue serving the members of his community are what led us to asking him to serve as the chairman, where his role will be to help guide the president and vice president in their positions, as well as assisting the directors.
President Glenda White of First Bank has served as our treasurer for a few years now and has always shown initiative and a desire to do more. While we loved her in her previous role, we know she will shine in her new one!
Vice President Mandi Shelp of First Citizens Bank is new to our chamber board and is looking forward to doing more to help the community grow. With two children growing up in this community, it’s important to her to seek more ways to help. We are excited to have her with us.
Treasurer Debbie Davis, of Down South Account & Tax, is new to volunteering with our chamber, but her business has been a member for a few years now. The treasurer’s job is very important, and we are sure Debbie’s experience as an accountant will serve us well!
Board Member Saul Horowitz of State Farm is well known to our community as someone who volunteers. He got involved with the chamber through his insurance business and wants to continue serving us as a board member. He enjoys assisting his community in any way he can.
Board member Amy Amacker-Self of Local Oak Brewing Co. is new to our board and is looking to better help her fellow business owners in the community. She has been in Winterville for six years and her business is approaching two years. We are looking forward to her fresh ideas.
The new board had its first budget meeting last week and discussed some ideas for exciting new events this year. We are all looking forward to more ways in which we can serve our businesses and community. Keep an eye on the Chamber Facebook and website, www.wintervillechamber.com, to stay up to date on all our events.