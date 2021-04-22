WINTERVILLE — Town employees will receive a 2.5% cost-of-living pay increase, Winterville council members decided at their April 12 meeting.
A cost-of-living, or COLA, increase was not included in the town’s 2020-21 fiscal year budget as the council was unsure what effects the COVID-19 pandemic would have on expenses.
After learning that town revenues were better than anticipated, council members decided to enact the 2.5% increase, retroactive to July 1.
Winterville staff have continued operations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with the added challenges of working alternate schedules, having offices closed, a reduced level of staff due to open positions and employees being sick or in quarantine.
Council members thanked staff for their work. Councilman Tony Moore made a motion to approve the pay increase. It was seconded by Councilwoman Veronica Roberson.
Winterville now joins Greenville and Pitt County, both of which opted to grant a COLA increase to their employees. City of Greenville staff will see an 1.5% merit pay increase and 0.5% market rate adjustment. Pitt County employees will receive either a 1.2% or 2.4% raise, depending on their base pay and performance evaluation score.
Parking issues
Parking issues plaguing downtown Winterville also were discussed at the meeting.
“We have a good problem to have. We have a busy downtown,” said Councilman Mark Warren. “We’re going to have more of a problem with Tie Breakers coming, so we need to figure out a plan now so that we can come up with a way for these people to park before these businesses decide to leave Winterville.”
The town’s Planning and Zoning Department is working on a map of downtown Winterville that includes current parking areas as well as potential areas that can be expanded.
The town also is working with property owners to see if their parking can be used for the public outside of business’ hours.
Council members said they would not like to see paid parking, agreeing that it would hurt downtown businesses.
More information on parking will be shared during the May 10 Council meeting, Town Manager Terry Parker said.
In other action, council members:
- Approved three agreements with Metronet to move forward with the service. These agreements are contingent upon town and attorney review.
- Approved the by-laws of the town’s Human Relations Board.